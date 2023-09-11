Exclusive

Inside Bachelor Nation's Hannah Godwin and Dylan Barbour's Rosy Honeymoon

Bachelor in Paradise alums Hannah Godwin and Dylan Barbour exclusively shared photos with E! News from their romantic honeymoon in the Maldives. See how the newlyweds celebrated their marriage.

By Gabrielle Chung Sep 11, 2023 10:09 PMTags
Watch: Hannah Godwin & Dylan Barbour Describe Their Dream Wedding

Newlywed life is coming up roses for Hannah Godwin and Dylan Barbour.

After all, the Bachelor Nation stars recently enjoyed a romantic honeymoon in the Maldives after tying the knot at France's Château de Villette late August.

The couple—who first met on the sixth season of Bachelor in Paradise in 2019 and got engaged during the finale—exclusively told E! News that they first had a "buddymoon" with friends in Mykonos. They then jetted off to Ozen Maadahoo, a luxury resort located on the South Malé Atoll, to celebrate in a more intimate setting.

During their 10-day stay, Hannah, 28, and Dylan, 29, soaked up the sun, sand and surf, as well as enjoyed a dinner by the ocean watching their favorite movie, The Parent Trap.

"We played card games everyday," Hannah recalled, "and Dylan ended the trip trying to beat a world record for most dim sum eaten in two minutes."

And though her new husband was only able to chow down 17 out of his goal of 30 dim sum pieces, it nonetheless made for one unforgettable experience.

As Hannah noted, "So many awesome memories!"

 

Courtesy of Hannah Godwin and Dylan Barbour

Trending Stories

1

Grimes Speaks Out About Baby No. 3 With Elon Musk

2

Chris Evans & Alba Baptista Marry in Marvelous Massachusetts Wedding

3

Pee-wee Herman Actor Paul Reubens' Cause of Death Revealed

In fact, the model even managed to pull a hilarious prank on Dylan, swapping his swimsuit for dissolvable trunks during their pool day. As documented in a Sept. 3 TikTok video, Dylan was surprised when his shorts ripped apart after diving into the water and remarked to his wife, "I think it just exploded."

Holding up his shredded swimsuit, the entrepreneur said with a laugh, "I love it!"

What else did the newlyweds do on their honeymoon? Keep reading to find out.

Courtesy of Hannah Godwin and Dylan Barbour
Newlyweds
Courtesy of Hannah Godwin and Dylan Barbour
Here Comes the Bride
Courtesy of Hannah Godwin and Dylan Barbour
Breakfast in Paradise
Courtesy of Hannah Godwin and Dylan Barbour
Love Is in the Air
Courtesy of Hannah Godwin and Dylan Barbour
Sweet Moments
Courtesy of Hannah Godwin and Dylan Barbour
Husband and Wife
Courtesy of Hannah Godwin and Dylan Barbour
Put a Ring On It
Courtesy of Hannah Godwin and Dylan Barbour
Take a Dip
Courtesy of Hannah Godwin and Dylan Barbour
Cheers!
Courtesy of Hannah Godwin and Dylan Barbour
Romantic Nights
Courtesy of Hannah Godwin and Dylan Barbour
Under the Stars
Courtesy of Hannah Godwin and Dylan Barbour
Life's a Beach
Courtesy of Hannah Godwin and Dylan Barbour
R&R
Courtesy of Hannah Godwin and Dylan Barbour
Coming Up Roses
Courtesy of Hannah Godwin and Dylan Barbour
Sunset Smooch
Courtesy of Hannah Godwin and Dylan Barbour
Love Boat
Courtesy of Hannah Godwin and Dylan Barbour
Ice Cream Queen
Courtesy of Hannah Godwin and Dylan Barbour
Toasting to the Good Life
Courtesy of Hannah Godwin and Dylan Barbour
Hit the Waves
Courtesy of Hannah Godwin and Dylan Barbour
All Smiles
Courtesy of Hannah Godwin and Dylan Barbour
Dinner Date
Courtesy of Hannah Godwin and Dylan Barbour
Sun, Sand and Surf
Courtesy of Hannah Godwin and Dylan Barbour
Good Eats
Courtesy of Hannah Godwin and Dylan Barbour
Up for Some Dim Sum?
Courtesy of Hannah Godwin and Dylan Barbour
Challenge Accepted
Courtesy of Hannah Godwin and Dylan Barbour
Honeymoon Suite
