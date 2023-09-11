Inside Bachelor Nation's Hannah Godwin and Dylan Barbour's Rosy Honeymoon

Watch : Hannah Godwin & Dylan Barbour Describe Their Dream Wedding

Newlywed life is coming up roses for Hannah Godwin and Dylan Barbour.

After all, the Bachelor Nation stars recently enjoyed a romantic honeymoon in the Maldives after tying the knot at France's Château de Villette late August.

The couple—who first met on the sixth season of Bachelor in Paradise in 2019 and got engaged during the finale—exclusively told E! News that they first had a "buddymoon" with friends in Mykonos. They then jetted off to Ozen Maadahoo, a luxury resort located on the South Malé Atoll, to celebrate in a more intimate setting.

During their 10-day stay, Hannah, 28, and Dylan, 29, soaked up the sun, sand and surf, as well as enjoyed a dinner by the ocean watching their favorite movie, The Parent Trap.

"We played card games everyday," Hannah recalled, "and Dylan ended the trip trying to beat a world record for most dim sum eaten in two minutes."

And though her new husband was only able to chow down 17 out of his goal of 30 dim sum pieces, it nonetheless made for one unforgettable experience.