Shakira Twins With All Grown Up Sons Milan and Sasha at the 2023 MTV VMAs

Whenever, wherever, Shakira's fierce fashion will always turn heads.
But if you need additional proof, then look no further than her appearance at the 2023 MTV Video Music Awards on Sept. 12, where she commanded the red carpet at New Jersey's Prudential Center with a glimmering gold look. (See every star arrival here.)
The 46-year-old shined as bright as the flashing cameras in a glitzy chainmail dress by Versace that featured a plunging neckline, a thigh-high slit and sexy side cutouts that made the bodice look like an armor. What's more? The back was only held up together by a few strings, making it anything but basic.
And no detail went unnoticed either, as she paired her gown with matching metallic gold platform heels from Piferi and layers of jewelry pieces.
As for her glam? Shakira opted for her signature style of soft-matte makeup that consisted of a smoky eye, nude lipstick and peachy-pink blush. She also sported her trademark curls.
Shakira's sons, Milan, 10, and Sasha, 8, who she shares with ex Gerard Piqué, also joined her for the special occasion. The two wore matching black-and-gold tracksuits that featured Versace's famous baroque pattern.
The "Hips Don't Lie" singer's adorable red carpet moment with her kids is just one of the many highlights for tonight's awards show.
In fact, later this evening, Shakira will be honored with the Video Vanguard Award, making her the first-ever South American artist to receive the prestigious award.
"I couldn't believe it," the superstar said on the red carpet about her reaction to the news. "It's such an important award. I mean, Michael Jackson received it once and so many other incredible artists, and I just feel humbled to be here."
And as if that weren't exciting enough, she'll also hit the stage and perform at the ceremony for the first time in 17 years.
Moreover, Shakira is also nominated for Artist of the Year, Best Collaboration for her hit "TQG" with Karol G, and Best Latin for both "TQG" and her track "Acróstico."
She has already won four VMAs throughout her decades-long career.
"She's a trailblazer for women around the world & one of the first artists to lead the globalization of Latin music," Bruce Gillmer, President of Music, Music Talent, Programming & Events, Paramount and Chief Content Officer, Music, Paramount+, said in a statement on Aug. 28. "Her massive impact across the musical landscape will be long lasting as she continues to create and entertain at the highest level."
