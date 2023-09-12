Shakira Twins With All Grown Up Sons Milan and Sasha at the 2023 MTV VMAs

Watch : Shakira Seemingly References Breakup With Gerard Pique

Whenever, wherever, Shakira's fierce fashion will always turn heads.

But if you need additional proof, then look no further than her appearance at the 2023 MTV Video Music Awards on Sept. 12, where she commanded the red carpet at New Jersey's Prudential Center with a glimmering gold look. (See every star arrival here.)

The 46-year-old shined as bright as the flashing cameras in a glitzy chainmail dress by Versace that featured a plunging neckline, a thigh-high slit and sexy side cutouts that made the bodice look like an armor. What's more? The back was only held up together by a few strings, making it anything but basic.

And no detail went unnoticed either, as she paired her gown with matching metallic gold platform heels from Piferi and layers of jewelry pieces.

As for her glam? Shakira opted for her signature style of soft-matte makeup that consisted of a smoky eye, nude lipstick and peachy-pink blush. She also sported her trademark curls.