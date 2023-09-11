Writers Guild of America Slams Drew Barrymore for Talk Show Return Amid Strike

Watch : Breaking Down the 2023 Actor and Writer Strikes

The Drew Barrymore Show is set to go on.

Four months after the Writers Guild of America officially went on strike following failed negotiations with the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers (AMPTP), and two months after SAG-AFTRA joined them on the picket line, Drew Barrymore confirmed her eponymous daytime talk show will return for season four Sept. 18.

In a statement shared to social media Sept. 10, the TV show host referenced her decision to step down as host of the 2023 MTV Movie & TV Awards in May, noting that her show will be in "compliance with not discussing or promoting film and television that is struck of any kind."

"I made a choice to walk away from the MTV, film and television awards because I was the host and it had a direct conflict with what the strike was dealing with which was studios, streamers, film, and television," she wrote in a message posted to Instagram. "It was also in the first week of the strike and so I did what I thought was the appropriate thing at the time to stand in solidarity with the writers."