Blake Lively Makes Golden Appearance at Michael Kors' Star-Studded New York Fashion Week Show

Watch : Blake Lively's Most MEMORABLE Fashion Moments

Spotted: Blake Lively stealing the show at New York Fashion Week.

The Gossip Girl alum stepped out in a golden jumpsuit to see the Michael Kors Spring 2024 Ready To Wear Runway Show on Sept. 11.

Blake has been a longtime supporter of designer Michael Kors, whose Fall/Winter 2022 runway show got her out of the house last year. "This is his first night show ever, which is very exciting," she exclusively told E! News in Feb. 2022. "I could put my kids to bed and then secretly sneak out and go have a whole alternative life."

"I like not wearing pajamas. Anything is a level up from that," the Simple Favor actress, who shares four kids with Ryan Reynolds, joked. "I like a tone on tone on tone moment. Michael just makes the sleekest lines and you always feel effortless in it and still glamorous, which is him. He's effortless and glamorous and sparkly and sunny and magical."

This year's event, held at Domino Park in Brooklyn, was also attended by Halle Berry, Jenna Dewan, Ariana DeBose, Vanessa Hudgens and Rita Ora.

In addition to celebrating the new fashion season, the event also served as a reunion for old friends.