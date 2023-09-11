Blake Lively Makes Golden Appearance at Michael Kors' Star-Studded New York Fashion Week Show

Blake Lively, Halle Berry, Jesse Williams, Ellen Pompeo and more stars turned heads in stylish looks at the Michael Kors Spring 2024 Ready To Wear Runway Show on Sept. 11.

Spotted: Blake Lively stealing the show at New York Fashion Week.

The Gossip Girl alum stepped out in a golden jumpsuit to see the Michael Kors Spring 2024 Ready To Wear Runway Show on Sept. 11. 

Blake has been a longtime supporter of designer Michael Kors, whose Fall/Winter 2022 runway show got her out of the house last year. "This is his first night show ever, which is very exciting," she exclusively told E! News in Feb. 2022. "I could put my kids to bed and then secretly sneak out and go have a whole alternative life."

"I like not wearing pajamas. Anything is a level up from that," the Simple Favor actress, who shares four kids with Ryan Reynolds, joked. "I like a tone on tone on tone moment. Michael just makes the sleekest lines and you always feel effortless in it and still glamorous, which is him. He's effortless and glamorous and sparkly and sunny and magical."

This year's event, held at Domino Park in Brooklyn, was also attended by Halle Berry, Jenna Dewan, Ariana DeBose, Vanessa Hudgens and Rita Ora

In addition to celebrating the new fashion season, the event also served as a reunion for old friends.

photos
New York Fashion Week 2024: Star Sightings

In fact, Ellen Pompeo—who attended the fashion show with husband Chris Ivery—bumped into Grey's Anatomy co-star Jesse Williams. Meanwhile, Booksmart director Olivia Wilde reunited with the film's stars Kaitlyn Dever and Molly Gordon at the NYFW event.

"Found my family," Olivia wrote on her Instagram Story Sept. 11 alongside a selfie with her cast. "#BOOKSMART4LYF."

To see all of the stars stepping out at Michael Kors' show, keep scrolling...

(Photo by Gilbert Flores/WWD via Getty Images)
Blake Lively
(Photo by Gilbert Flores/WWD via Getty Images)
Lisa Rinna
(Photo by Gilbert Flores/WWD via Getty Images)
Rita Ora, Jesse Williams, Chris Ivery & Ellen Pompeo
(Photo by Gilbert Flores/WWD via Getty Images)
Jenna Dewan
(Photo by Gilbert Flores/WWD via Getty Images)
Vanessa Hudgens, Rita Ora & Jesse Williams
Gilbert Flores/WWD via Getty Images
Rita Ora
(Photo by Gilbert Flores/WWD via Getty Images)
Jane Krakowski & Ariana DeBose
Gilbert Flores/WWD via Getty Images
Olivia Wilde
(Photo by Gilbert Flores/WWD via Getty Images)
Jane Krakowski, Ariana DeBose, Rita Ora, Vanessa Hudgens & Kelsea Ballerini
Gilbert Flores/WWD via Getty Images
Kelsea Ballerini
Gilbert Flores/WWD via Getty Images
Anitta
(Photo by Gilbert Flores/WWD via Getty Images)
Babyface & Rika Tischendorf
(Photo by Gilbert Flores/WWD via Getty Images)
Halle Berry
