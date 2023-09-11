Tom Brady Gets a Sweet Assist From His 3 Kids While Being Honored By the Patriots

Watch : Tom Brady Dishes on Post-NFL Life, Tabloid Gossip & Fatherhood

This family moment is even sweeter than a touchdown.

Tom Brady returned to Gillette Stadium for a special reason on Sept. 10. The former New England Patriots quarterback, who spent 20 seasons with the team and earned six Super Bowl championships during his tenure—was honored in a special halftime ceremony during the team's home opener. And he had three extra special guests at his side—his three kids, 16-year-old Jack, who he shares with ex Bridget Moynahan, as well as his and ex-wife Gisele Bündchen's children, Ben, 13, and Vivian, 10.

And to make the special moment that much more meaningful, all three donned a number 12 jersey for the occasion—the number Tom wore throughout his NFL career—as they waited on stage for their father to run out onto the field. In a photo from the ceremony, the proud dad can be seen hugging Vivian while his two sons stand by his side.

After Patriots owner Robert Kraft said a few words, during which he dubbed Tom the greatest to have ever played the game, the 46-year-old had the opportunity to speak to the thousands of fans watching.

"This is an incredible celebration for me, for our family, for my teammates, for all of us to come back and thank you guys for what you've done for us," he said during the speech. "I was so fortunate to be drafted here two decades ago, 23 years to be exact, not even knowing where New England was on the map. And not that we put it on the map, but I think a lot more people in the U.S. know where the New England Patriots play."