Tom Brady Gets a Sweet Assist From His 3 Kids While Being Honored By the Patriots

Tom Brady's three kids—Jack, Ben, and Vivian—were by his side as the retired quarterback was honored by the New England Patriots during a special halftime ceremony.

By Hayley Santaflorentina Sep 11, 2023 3:33 PMTags
SportsTom BradyCelebrities
Watch: Tom Brady Dishes on Post-NFL Life, Tabloid Gossip & Fatherhood

This family moment is even sweeter than a touchdown. 

Tom Brady returned to Gillette Stadium for a special reason on Sept. 10. The former New England Patriots quarterback, who spent 20 seasons with the team and earned six Super Bowl championships during his tenure—was honored in a special halftime ceremony during the team's home opener. And he had three extra special guests at his side—his three kids, 16-year-old Jack, who he shares with ex Bridget Moynahan, as well as his and ex-wife Gisele Bündchen's children, Ben, 13, and Vivian, 10.

And to make the special moment that much more meaningful, all three donned a number 12 jersey for the occasion—the number Tom wore throughout his NFL career—as they waited on stage for their father to run out onto the field. In a photo from the ceremony, the proud dad can be seen hugging Vivian while his two sons stand by his side. 

After Patriots owner Robert Kraft said a few words, during which he dubbed Tom the greatest to have ever played the game, the 46-year-old had the opportunity to speak to the thousands of fans watching. 

"This is an incredible celebration for me, for our family, for my teammates, for all of us to come back and thank you guys for what you've done for us," he said during the speech. "I was so fortunate to be drafted here two decades ago, 23 years to be exact, not even knowing where New England was on the map. And not that we put it on the map, but I think a lot more people in the U.S. know where the New England Patriots play." 

photos
Tom Brady & His Kids' Cutest Family Moments

And to loud cheering, he added, "All our lives take us on different journeys, they take us to different places, they bring different people into our lives, but one thing I am sure of—and that will never change—is that I am a Patriot for life."

Maddie Meyer via Getty Images

Trending Stories

1

Pee-wee Herman Actor Paul Reubens' Cause of Death Revealed

2

Chris Evans & Alba Baptista Marry in Marvelous Massachusetts Wedding

3

Grimes Speaks Out About Baby No. 3 With Elon Musk

And for the former football player, who officially retired from the sport earlier this year after two seasons with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, he's enjoying seeing others following in his footsteps—namely, his two sons. 

"My son is gonna play football this year, Benny," Tom revealed during the Sept. 4 episode of his SiriusXM show Let's Go! With Tom Brady, Larry Fitzgerald and Jim Gray. "So, I've been throwing the ball to him in the backyard. He's gonna be a little beast. He's an amazing kid and he's got a lot of talents. He's a really talented musician and artist. And then he told me this year, ‘Dad, I'm playing football.'"

Tom had previously shared that Jack was playing football on his high school's team. "I don't give a s--t how well he does," he said at the time. "I just love watching him and seeing him enjoy it with his friends and the camaraderie at a young age."

And of course, the boys aren't the only ones keeping their dad on his toes. 

"My daughter's got me kicking the soccer ball," he added. "[I'm] really enjoying this new experience. There's so much to life that is here to live."

To see more of how Tom's keeping busy in retirement, keep reading.  

Instagram
Feb. 1, 2023

Quarterback Tom Brady announced his retirement from the NFL by posting an emotional video on social media.

Twitter
Feb. 6, 2023

Just a few days later, Brady kicked off his retirement with an underwear thirst trap.

Instagram
Feb. 20, 2023

While on a ski vacation with his kids, the athlete posted a photo of himself and his son Jack twinning in all-black.

Ethan Miller/Getty Images
Mar. 23, 2023

Brady jumped back into the world of sports by acquiring an ownership interest in the WNBA's Las Vegas Aces.

Instagram
Mar. 28, 2023

The retired football star enjoyed a beach day with his kids and some of his former teammates.

Johnny Louis via Getty Images
Apr. 20, 2023

Brady speaks about his entrepreneurial experiences at the eMerge Americas conference in Miami.

Instagram
Apr. 22, 2023

The seven-time Super Bowl champion visits UCLA to cheer on his niece Maya during her softball game.

Courtesy of Hertz
May 22, 2023

Perhaps missing the spotlight, Brady appeared on the "Hertz Let's Go Show", a fictional daytime talk show which was part of a series of digital ads.

Instagram / Tom Brady
June 5, 2023

The former New England Patriots QB spent a day at Disneyland with his kids Benjamin and Vivian.

Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images
June 11, 2023

Brady got VIP seating next to Novak Djokovic's wife as he watched the tennis champ compete at the French Open in Paris.

Michael Rubin
July 4, 2023

The Super Bowl MVP joins a host of other A-listers at Michael Rubin's annual Hamptons white party.

Getty Images
July 23, 2023

Following Brady's divorce from Gisele Bündchen, the former quarterback was spotted with supermodel Irina Shayk.

Instagram
August 2, 2023

The five-time Super Bowl MVP takes a walk on the wild side, posting pics from his safari adventure.

For the latest breaking news updates, click here to download the E! News App

Trending Stories

1

Pee-wee Herman Actor Paul Reubens' Cause of Death Revealed

2

Grimes Speaks Out About Baby No. 3 With Elon Musk

3

Chris Evans & Alba Baptista Marry in Marvelous Massachusetts Wedding

4

The Masked Singer Reveals Major Superstar as “Anonymouse”

5

Inside Chris Evans' Private Romance With Alba Baptista