Jennifer Aniston Shares Glimpse Into Her Summer Vacation With BFFs Jimmy Kimmel, Jason Bateman and More

How did Jennifer Aniston spend her summer break? Traveling with her friends.

The Morning Show star celebrated the end of the season by posting a few photos from a recent getaway, some of which included snaps from a beach day with Jimmy Kimmel, his wife Molly McNearney, Jason Bateman and his wife Amanda Anka, captioning her Sept. 10 Instagram post, "Summertime photo dump."

In one photo, Jennifer is seen posing alongside Molly and Amanda in a beige midi dress, while the two donned black ensembles and matching sandals. Meanwhile, in another shot, the Friends alum was captured walking through a beach while wearing a black bikini, towel and straw hat.

Jennifer was also featured in a group selfie alongside Jason, Jimmy, Amanda and Molly, as well director Will Speck, which was taken as the group enjoyed a stroll together.

But that's not at all, as the Horrible Bosses star also shared sweet snaps of her dogs Clyde and Lord Chesterfield, as well as one pic of herself by a campfire.