Jennifer Aniston Shares Glimpse Into Her Summer Vacation With BFFs Jimmy Kimmel, Jason Bateman and More

Jennifer Aniston shared a glance at her eventful summer, which included spending time with close friends including Jimmy Kimmel, Jason Bateman and more.

By Kisha Forde Sep 11, 2023 12:38 PMTags
Jennifer AnistonJason BatemanCelebritiesJimmy Kimmel
Watch: Jennifer Aniston & Brad Pitt Wedding Details Revealed

How did Jennifer Aniston spend her summer break? Traveling with her friends.

The Morning Show star celebrated the end of the season by posting a few photos from a recent getaway, some of which included snaps from a beach day with Jimmy Kimmel, his wife Molly McNearney, Jason Bateman and his wife Amanda Anka, captioning her Sept. 10 Instagram post, "Summertime photo dump."

In one photo, Jennifer is seen posing alongside Molly and Amanda in a beige midi dress, while the two donned black ensembles and matching sandals. Meanwhile, in another shot, the Friends alum was captured walking through a beach while wearing a black bikini, towel and straw hat.

Jennifer was also featured in a group selfie alongside Jason, Jimmy, Amanda and Molly, as well director Will Speck, which was taken as the group enjoyed a stroll together.
But that's not at all, as the Horrible Bosses star also shared sweet snaps of her dogs Clyde and Lord Chesterfield, as well as one pic of herself by a campfire.

photos
TV Co-Stars Who Became BFFs

Shortly after Jennifer shared her star-studded post, social media users reacted to her series of pics, with one follower commenting, "You posting a photo dump is something i never thought I needed." Another added, "OMG!! the most beautiful summer dump." Meanwhile, a third wrote, "You can almost feel the good vibes."

Trending Stories

1

Chris Evans & Alba Baptista Marry in Marvelous Massachusetts Wedding

2

Pee-wee Herman Actor Paul Reubens' Cause of Death Revealed

3

Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis Speak Out About Danny Masterson Letters

And if you're looking to scroll through the seasonal pics for yourself, not to worry. Keep reading to see all of the cute photos.

Instagram/@jennifernaniston
Summer Vacation

The Morning Show star and friends Molly McNearney and Amanda Anka were seen posing together during a recent getaway.

Instagram/@jenniferaniston
Fun in the Sun

The actress enjoyed a stroll on the beach while wearing a sun hat and black bikini.

Instagram/@jenniferaniston
Paws-itively Cute

Jennifer also shared a pic of herself cuddled up with her pup, Lord Chesterfield.

Instagram/@jennifernaniston
Loungin' Around

The Friends alum posed on a stylish sofa alongside friends Jimmy Kimmel, his wife Molly McNearney, Jason Bateman and his wife Amanda Anka.

Instagram/@jenniferaniston
A Little Decompressing

The Horrible Bosses star posted a pic of herself, which appeared to be during post-workout recovery, wearing compression pants.

Instagram/@jenniferaniston
Woman's Best Friends

Jennifer included a sweet snap of her pups Clyde and Lord Chesterfield.

Instagram/@jenniferaniston
Friends

Jennifer, Jimmy, Molly, Jason, Amanda and director Will Speck snapped a group selfie during a daytime stroll.

Instagram/@jenniferaniston
A Little Warmth

The 54-year-old was seen enjoying a roaring campfire.

Watch E! News weeknights Monday through Thursday at 11 p.m., only on E!.

Trending Stories

1

Chris Evans & Alba Baptista Marry in Marvelous Massachusetts Wedding

2

Pee-wee Herman Actor Paul Reubens' Cause of Death Revealed

3

Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis Speak Out About Danny Masterson Letters

4

Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet Serve PDA at 2023 U.S. Open

5

Inside Chris Evans' Private Romance With Alba Baptista