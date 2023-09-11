See Olivia Culpo, Alix Earle and More Influencers' #OOTDs at New York Fashion Week

Watch : Influencers We ADORED in 2022

Alexa, play "Welcome to New York."

The Big Apple has been welcoming some of the biggest stars and designers for New York Fashion Week. The event runs from Sept. 8 to Sept. 13, and showcases collections from the spring-summer 2024 season.

Christian Siriano, Jason Wu, Prabal Gurung Alice + Olivia's Stacey Bendet and Ralph Lauren are just a few of the big names to present so far—with Lauren making his first return to New York Fashion Week since 2019. And their front rows have been packed with stars—including Jennifer Lopez, Gabrielle Union, Janet Jackson, Mindy Kaling, James Marsden, Cara Delevingne, Ariana DeBose and Amanda Seyfried to name a few (to see even more celebrities at New York Fashion Week, click here).

But it's not just famous figures from movies and TV shows who've been serving up some serious style inspo this Fashion Week. Many social media stars have also been bringing their fashion A-game and attending the big shows, including Sofia Richie, Lori Harvey, Olivia Culpo, Dylan Mulvaney, Tinx, Alix Earle and Meredith Duxbury.

Of course, they make sure their millions of followers can scroll through all the fun and candid moments and capture content about everything from their OOTO to the looks on the runway.