See Olivia Culpo, Alix Earle and More Influencers' #OOTDs at New York Fashion Week

New York Fashion Week is in full swing, and Dylan Mulvaney, Tinx and Meredith Duxbury are among the social media stars who’ve attended the shows.

Alexa, play "Welcome to New York."

The Big Apple has been welcoming some of the biggest stars and designers for New York Fashion Week. The event runs from Sept. 8 to Sept. 13, and showcases collections from the spring-summer 2024 season.

Christian Siriano, Jason Wu, Prabal Gurung  Alice + Olivia's Stacey Bendet and Ralph Lauren are just a few of the big names to present so far—with Lauren making his first return to New York Fashion Week since 2019. And their front rows have been packed with stars—including Jennifer Lopez, Gabrielle Union, Janet Jackson, Mindy Kaling, James Marsden, Cara Delevingne, Ariana DeBose and Amanda Seyfried to name a few (to see even more celebrities at New York Fashion Week, click here).

But it's not just famous figures from movies and TV shows who've been serving up some serious style inspo this Fashion Week. Many social media stars have also been bringing their fashion A-game and attending the big shows, including Sofia Richie, Lori Harvey, Olivia Culpo, Dylan Mulvaney, Tinx, Alix Earle and Meredith Duxbury.

Of course, they make sure their millions of followers can scroll through all the fun and candid moments and capture content about everything from their OOTO to the looks on the runway.

And with New York Fashion Week still in full swing, who knows who will make a chic cameo in the next few days? But for now, keep reading to see some of your favorite influencers' stylish appearances in NYC. And don't worry, there's no dress code for this invite.

Gilbert Carrasquillo/GC Images
Remi Bader

Attending the Christian Siriano show.

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for NYFW: The Shows
Lori Harvey

Attending the Prabal Gurung show.

Gotham/GC Images
Tinx

Attending the Prabal Gurung show.

Jed Cullen/Dave Benett/Getty Images
Sofia Richie

Attending the Ralph Lauren show.

Rachpoot/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images
Olivia Culpo

Attending the L'Agence presentation

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images
Dylan Mulvaney

Attending the alice + olivia by Stacey Bendet presentation.

Nina Westervelt/WWD via Getty Images
Alix Earle

Attending the Dion Lee show.

Jed Cullen/Dave Benett/Getty Images
Aimee Song

Attending the Ralph Lauren show.

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for NYFW: The Shows
Meredith Duxbury

Attending the Jason Wu Collection show.

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for NYFW: The Shows
Olivia Palermo

Attending the Jason Wu Collection show.

Gotham/GC Images
Camila Coelho

Attending the Ralph Lauren show.

