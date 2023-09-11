Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet Serve PDA at 2023 U.S. Open

Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet were photographed together for the third time in a week, during a PDA-filled outing at the star-studded U.S. Open tennis championships.

By Corinne Heller Sep 11, 2023 12:24 AMTags
KardashiansKylie JennerCouplesTimothée Chalamet
Watch: Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet Make Romance Public

Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet are bouncing together from coast to coast as their romance heats up.

The Kylie Cosmetics founder and the Oscar-nominated actor served some PDA while sitting together in the stands at Arthur Ashe Stadium in New York City to watch the U.S. Open matches Sept. 10, the final day of the 2023 tennis championships. Kylie, 26, and Timothée, 27, were photographed watching the tournament with their arms around each other and in a video shared on the U.S. Open's X (formerly Twitter) account, she also appeared to stroke his hair.

The two wore black outfits on their tennis date, which marked their third outing in a week. The Kardashians star and the Wonka actor had also twinned in black two days prior when they made their joint New York Fashion Week debut at a private, star-studded dinner celebrating French designer Haider Ackermann's first beauty collab with Augustinus Bader.

photos
They Dated? Surprising Star Couples

Following multiple reports in April that said the two are dating, Kylie and Timothée were photographed in public for the first time Sept. 4 at Beyoncé's Renaissance World Tour concert in Los Angeles, where they also spent time making out.

Sarah Stier/Getty Images

Trending Stories

1

Chris Evans & Alba Baptista Marry in Marvelous Massachusetts Wedding

2

Pee-wee Herman Actor Paul Reubens' Cause of Death Revealed

3

Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis Speak Out About Danny Masterson Letters

Also in attendance at the show: Kylie's ex, Travis Scott, with whom she shares daughter Stormi Webster, 5, and son Aire Webster, 19 months.

Sarah Stier/Getty Images

Kylie and Timothée have not commented on the nature of their relationship.

During their PDA-filled outing at the U.S. Open, the two sat behind Laverne Cox. Many other celebs attended the tournament that day and last week. See photos of the stars at the U.S. Open below:

Sarah Stier/Getty Images
Kylie Jenner, Timothée Chalamet & Laverne Cox
Sarah Stier/Getty Images
Matthew McConaughey
Sarah Stier/Getty Images
Justin Timberlake
Sarah Stier/Getty Images
Keith Urban & Nicole Kidman
Craig Barritt/Getty Images for Heineken
Jon Hamm

The Mad Men alum appears in the Heineken Suite.

Gotham/GC Images
Emily Blunt & John Krasinski

The two appear with their daughters, Hazel and Violet.

Gotham/GC Images
Emma Watson
Eugene Gologursky/Getty Images for Maestro Dobel Tequila
Paul Wesley and Natalie Kuckenburg
Gotham/GC Images
Bill Murray
Gotham/GC Images
Spike Lee
Gotham/GC Images
Tina Fey
Gotham/GC Images
Kate Harrison and Chloe Grace Moretz⋅
Gotham/GC Images
Alec Baldwin
Rob Kim/Getty Images for Maestro Dobel Tequila
J Balvin and Valentina Ferrer
Jean Catuffe/GC Images
Barack Obama and Michelle Obama
Gotham/GC Images
Queen Latifah
Rob Kim/Getty Images for Maestro Dobel Tequila
Ariana DeBose
Jean Catuffe/GC Images
Gayle King
Jean Catuffe/GC Images
Vera Wang and Anna Wintour
Jean Catuffe/GC Images
Danny DeVito
Gotham/GC Images
Lakiha Spicer and Mike Tyson
Noam Galai/Getty Images for Maestro Dobel Tequila
Rosie Perez
Gotham/GC Images
Sara Bareilles
Gotham/GC Images
Kal Penn
For the latest breaking news updates, click here to download the E! News App

Trending Stories

1

Chris Evans & Alba Baptista Marry in Marvelous Massachusetts Wedding

2

Pee-wee Herman Actor Paul Reubens' Cause of Death Revealed

3

Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis Speak Out About Danny Masterson Letters

4

Joe Jonas Cites "Crazy Week" and Makes Plea Amid Sophie Turner Divorce

5

Unpacking Kevin Costner's Shockingly Messy Divorce