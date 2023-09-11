Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet Serve PDA at 2023 U.S. Open

Watch : Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet Make Romance Public

Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet are bouncing together from coast to coast as their romance heats up.

The Kylie Cosmetics founder and the Oscar-nominated actor served some PDA while sitting together in the stands at Arthur Ashe Stadium in New York City to watch the U.S. Open matches Sept. 10, the final day of the 2023 tennis championships. Kylie, 26, and Timothée, 27, were photographed watching the tournament with their arms around each other and in a video shared on the U.S. Open's X (formerly Twitter) account, she also appeared to stroke his hair.

The two wore black outfits on their tennis date, which marked their third outing in a week. The Kardashians star and the Wonka actor had also twinned in black two days prior when they made their joint New York Fashion Week debut at a private, star-studded dinner celebrating French designer Haider Ackermann's first beauty collab with Augustinus Bader.