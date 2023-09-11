Calvin Harris Marries Radio Host Vick Hope in U.K. Wedding

Watch : Hailee Steinfeld Dishes on T.Swift and Calvin Harris

Calvin Harris is officially off the market.

On Sept. 9, the DJ and record producer married Vick Hope, a BBC Radio 1 presenter, according to multiple outlets.

The two tied the knot in an outdoor ceremony in Hulne Priory in Alnwick, Northumberland, England, The Sun reported, adding that guests included fellow BBC radio DJs Vernon Kay, Scott Mills and Jordan North, plus British Big Brother co-host AJ Odudu.

Following the ceremony, the married couple threw a Glastonbury Festival-like after-party in the back of the priory, where Nile Rodgers performed with his band Chic.

Calvin—real name Adam Richard Wiles—and Vick reportedly began dating in early 2022. In May of that year, they were photographed together for the first time, at the Chelsea Flower Show in London. Vick sported a large diamond ring, sparking engagement rumors. According to The Sun, Calvin proposed to Vick that month under a sprawling tree at his lavish estate on the Spanish island of Ibiza.