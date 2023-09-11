Calvin Harris Marries Radio Host Vick Hope in U.K. Wedding

Calvin Harris is officially off the market.
On Sept. 9, the DJ and record producer married Vick Hope, a BBC Radio 1 presenter, according to multiple outlets.
The two tied the knot in an outdoor ceremony in Hulne Priory in Alnwick, Northumberland, England, The Sun reported, adding that guests included fellow BBC radio DJs Vernon Kay, Scott Mills and Jordan North, plus British Big Brother co-host AJ Odudu.
Following the ceremony, the married couple threw a Glastonbury Festival-like after-party in the back of the priory, where Nile Rodgers performed with his band Chic.
Calvin—real name Adam Richard Wiles—and Vick reportedly began dating in early 2022. In May of that year, they were photographed together for the first time, at the Chelsea Flower Show in London. Vick sported a large diamond ring, sparking engagement rumors. According to The Sun, Calvin proposed to Vick that month under a sprawling tree at his lavish estate on the Spanish island of Ibiza.
While declining to provide details on Calvin's proposal, the radio host told the Mail on Sunday's You Magazine this past January that a "very precious thing" happened and that it was "perfect." She did, however, disclose that she previous rejected the DJ's advances years before they began their relationship.
"It's something that we laughed about on our first proper date," she told the magazine. "We still laugh about it now."
At the time of the interview, Vick was reluctant to share images of Calvin on her Instagram. "We don't really put anything on social media because the time we have together is 'real life' and it's our own," she told You. "For the first time in a long time, I'm finishing work and going home to a life that is just mine. I'm learning to find balance and peace."
The following July, Vick shared on Instagram a pic of herself and Calvin looking cozy while posing with friends at a party at the outdoor club Ushuaia in Ibiza, where she worked as part of BBC Radio 1's Dance Weekend.
Prior to beginning his relationship with Vick, Calvin dated model Aarika Wolf and singers Rita Ora and Taylor Swift.