Chris Evans and Alba Baptista Marry in Marvel-ous Massachusetts Wedding

Chris Evans is a married man. The Captain America star tied the knot with girlfriend Alba Baptista in the Boston area over the weekend.

Surprise! Chris Evans is married.

The Captain America star married actress Alba Baptista Sept. 9 in an intimate ceremony at a private residence in Massachusetts, multiple outlets reported Sept. 10.

Chris, 42, and Alba, 26, exchanged vows in front of family and friends, including several of the groom's costars from the Marvel superhero films, such as Robert Downey Jr., Chris Hemsworth and Jeremy Renner, according to Page Six, which first reported the news. People noted that the Avengers stars were spotted in nearby Boston recently, along with Robert's wife, Susan Downey, Chris's wife Elsa Pataky and married couple John Krasinski and Emily Blunt.

E! News has reached out to reps for Chris and Alba for comment and has not heard back.

The actor and his now-wife, who starred in the Netflix series Warrior Nun, never announced an engagement prior to their wedding. The two have reportedly been together for about two years. They first sparked romance rumors in November 2022, when they were spotted walking together in New York City.

In January, the Avengers actor made their relationship Instagram official by posting a video montage of the two pranking each other repeatedly by sneaking up on one another and shouting "babe" or "baby." His dog Dodger also made an appearance. The following month, Chris posted a series of pictures and videos of himself and Alba in honor of Valentine's Day.

"I introduced her to Mario Bros 3," Chris captioned a clip of Alba playing the vintage Nintendo video game. "She hates this video but I LOVE it."

In April, Chris and Alba attended the premiere of his new film Ghosted, although they did not pose for photos together. The two have yet to be photographed together at a celebrity event.

While the two have never publicly shared their plans to marry, Chris did hint earlier this year about another hope for the future, telling E! News, "I would love to have kids. But having a dog is certainly a good litmus test of how you handle responsibility."

Look back at Chris and Alba's road to romance below:

September 2023: Just Married!

The two tie the knot in an intimate Massachusetts ceremony.

April 2023: Almost Red Carpet Official

Both actors attend the premiere of Chris' new film Ghosted...

 

Separate Arrivals

...but do not pose for photos together.

February 2023: Happy Valentine's Day

In February 2023, the Avengers actor posted a series of pictures and videos of himself and Alba in honor of Valentine's Day. The two are seen hiking, kissing, traveling, carving pumpkins, and playing with Dodger.

 

Pranking Pair

The montage shows the two pranking each other repeatedly by sneaking up on one another and shouting "babe" or "baby." Chris' dog Dodger also makes an appearance.

January 2023: Instagram Official

Chris makes his relationship with Alba Instagram official by posting a video montage of the two in 2023.

The Start of Their Love Story


The Marvel actor and the Warrior Nun star begin dating in mid-2021, according to multiple reports. But rumors of their romance only surface in November 2022, when they are spotted walking together in New York City.

