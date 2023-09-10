Chris Evans and Alba Baptista Marry in Marvel-ous Massachusetts Wedding

Watch : Chris Evans' Valentine's Day Tribute to Alba Baptista

Surprise! Chris Evans is married.

The Captain America star married actress Alba Baptista Sept. 9 in an intimate ceremony at a private residence in Massachusetts, multiple outlets reported Sept. 10.

Chris, 42, and Alba, 26, exchanged vows in front of family and friends, including several of the groom's costars from the Marvel superhero films, such as Robert Downey Jr., Chris Hemsworth and Jeremy Renner, according to Page Six, which first reported the news. People noted that the Avengers stars were spotted in nearby Boston recently, along with Robert's wife, Susan Downey, Chris's wife Elsa Pataky and married couple John Krasinski and Emily Blunt.

E! News has reached out to reps for Chris and Alba for comment and has not heard back.

The actor and his now-wife, who starred in the Netflix series Warrior Nun, never announced an engagement prior to their wedding. The two have reportedly been together for about two years. They first sparked romance rumors in November 2022, when they were spotted walking together in New York City.