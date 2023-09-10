Pee-wee Herman Actor Paul Reubens' Cause of Death Revealed

Watch : Pee-Wee Herman Actor Paul Reubens Dead at 70

The cause of the death of Paul Reubens, best known for playing comedic alter-ego Pee-wee Herman, has been made public.

The actor, who passed away July 30 at age 70, died of acute hypoxic respiratory failure, People reported Sept. 8, citing his death certificate. The underlying cause of his death was listed as acute myelogenous leukemia, a blood and bone marrow cancer, and had in the months prior to his passing been diagnosed with metastatic lung cancer, which meant his cancer had spread to his lungs.

When his death was first announced in July, a message posted to his social media pages had stated that "Paul bravely and privately fought cancer for years with his trademark tenacity and wit."

"A gifted and prolific talent," the post continued, "he will forever live in the comedy pantheon and in our hearts as a treasured friend and man of remarkable character and generosity of spirit."