Mary Kay Letourneau and Vili Fualaau's Daughter Is Pregnant With First Baby

Vili Fualaau, ex-husband and former student of convicted sex offender Mary Kay Letourneau, is about to become a grandfather.

The 40-year-old and the late Washington State schoolteacher's youngest daughter, Georgia Fualaau, is pregnant with her first child, a baby boy.

"I'm very excited to become a mother," the 24-year-old mom-to-be told People in comments posted Sept. 9. "I have an amazing mother to prepare me for these years to come."

Georgia, who has been in a relationship with her boyfriend for more than six years, added that her late mom would "be really happy," at her pregnancy, adding, "I think maybe at first it would be kind of shocking, because I am her baby, but after that, she'd be the most excited grandmother-to-be."

In August, her sister Audrey Fualaau, 26, shared images from Georgia's sex reveal party on Instagram. "A BOY," she wrote. "Words cannot explain how excited I am for my little sister to have this baby boy. @gg_fualaau you're going to be such an amazing mom! Can't wait to help raise the little cutie pie."