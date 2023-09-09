Mary Kay Letourneau and Vili Fualaau's Daughter Is Pregnant With First Baby

Vili Fualaau, ex-husband and former student of convicted sex offender Mary Kay Letourneau, is about to become a grandfather.
The 40-year-old and the late Washington State schoolteacher's youngest daughter, Georgia Fualaau, is pregnant with her first child, a baby boy.
"I'm very excited to become a mother," the 24-year-old mom-to-be told People in comments posted Sept. 9. "I have an amazing mother to prepare me for these years to come."
Georgia, who has been in a relationship with her boyfriend for more than six years, added that her late mom would "be really happy," at her pregnancy, adding, "I think maybe at first it would be kind of shocking, because I am her baby, but after that, she'd be the most excited grandmother-to-be."
In August, her sister Audrey Fualaau, 26, shared images from Georgia's sex reveal party on Instagram. "A BOY," she wrote. "Words cannot explain how excited I am for my little sister to have this baby boy. @gg_fualaau you're going to be such an amazing mom! Can't wait to help raise the little cutie pie."
Georgia told People that their father is "already buying baby stuff for me and giving me hand-me-downs from my baby sister." In addition to her and Audrey, Vili is also a dad to daughter Sophia, who was born last November.
Letourneau, who died at age 58 in 2020 after battling cancer, gave birth to Georgia in October 1998 while serving a more than seven-year prison sentence for second-degree child rape. The former schoolteacher was convicted after admitting to having a sexual relationship with Vili, a recent student in her sixth grade class, which began in 1996 just before his 13th birthday and when she was 34, per People. Letourneau, who at the time of the affair was married with four children, gave birth to Audrey in 1997 while she awaited sentencing.
In January 1998, after spending several months in prison, her sentence was suspended and she was ordered to undergo sex-offender treatment and to have no contact with Vili, then 14, the Associated Press reported. However, they reunited regardless and she was sent back to prison. She has said she became pregnant with Georgia during her time away from jail.
Letourneau was released from prison in 2004 and soon registered as a level 2 sex offender. The following year, she and Vili, then 21, got married at a winery in Woodinville, Wash. Their daughters were flower girls. In 2019, Letourneau and Vili ended their 14-year marriage.
The pair's daughters were made aware of how their family was formed early on. "There was never a sit-down chat, 'Now is the time we're going to talk to our children about this,'" Letourneau told Barbara Walters in a 20/20 interview in 2015. "They seemed to already know...because they grew up with it...There's just never been a 'Wow, we better explain.'"