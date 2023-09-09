Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet Attend Star-Studded NYFW Dinner Together

Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet are spotted together at a New York Fashion Week dinner, along with several other celebs, days after they made their first public joint appearance.

Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet have made their joint New York Fashion Week debut, days after they made their first joint appearance in public.

Twinning in black, the Kylie Cosmetics founder and Oscar-nominated actor attended a private, star-studded dinner celebrating French designer Haider Ackermann's first beauty collab with Augustinus Bader, a collection of limited-edition moisturizers. Another guest, Gaia Repossi, creative director of fine jewelry house Repossi, shared an Instagram video of the Sept. 8 event, which shows Kylie, 26, and Timothée, 27, sitting together with the group at the candlelit table.

Ackermann sat in between Chalamet and Oscar Isaac and across from Sofia Coppola, and said at the dinner, "It's a family affair, just enjoying each other's company," Vogue reported.

Also in attendance at the event, Jared Leto, as well as a person formally connected to the Kardashian-Jenner family: model Amelia Hamlin, daughter of Lisa Rinna and Harry Hamlin and ex-girlfriend of Scott Disick

Kylie and Timothée's night out came days after they were spotted out together in public for the first time. The two attended Beyoncé's star-studded Renaissance World Tour concert in Los Angeles, where they were photographed making out. Also in attendance at the show: Kylie's ex, Travis Scott, with whom she shares daughter Stormi Webster, 5, and son Aire Webster, 19 months.

The Kardashians star and Wonka actor sparked romance rumors early this year and in April, multiple outlets reported that the two were dating. The news came months after it was reported that Kylie had broken up with Travis.

Scroll down for photos of celebs at New York Fashion Week events:

Kylie Jenner & Timothée Chalamet

The couple, who first sparked romance rumors in early 2023, made their second public appearance together at a star-studded dinner celebrating French designer Haider Ackermann's first beauty collaboration with Augustinus Bader, as seen in this video shared by fellow guest, Gaia Repossi, creative director of fine jewelry house Repossi.

Amelia Hamlin

The model appears with French designer Haider Ackermann at a private dinner celebrating his first beauty collaboration with Augustinus Bader, as seen in this video shared by fellow guest, Gaia Repossi, creative director of fine jewelry house Repossi.

Gaia Repossi

The creative director of fine jewelry house Repossi appears with French designer Haider Ackermann at a private dinner celebrating his first beauty collaboration with Augustinus Bader.

Jennifer Lopez

At the Coach spring 2024 ready-to-wear runway show.

Laverne Cox

At the Christian Siriano spring 2024 show.

Naomi Campbell

At the PrettyLittleThing x Naomi Campbell collection runway show.

Quinta Brunson

At the Christian Siriano spring 2024 show.

Pamela Anderson

At the Pandora Lab-Grown Diamonds event.

Kesha

At the Christian Siriano spring 2024 show.

Chase Strokes and Camila Mendes

At the Coach spring 2024 ready-to-wear runway show.

Julia Fox

At the Pandora Lab-Grown Diamonds event.

Sarah Hyland

At the Christian Siriano spring 2024 show.

Kelly Rowland

At the 16th Annual Harlem's Fashion Row fashion show.

Avril Lavigne

At the Christian Siriano spring 2024 show.

Emily Ratajkowski

At the PrettyLittleThing x Naomi Campbell collection runway show.

Christina Ricci

At the Kate Spade spring 2024 ready-to-wear runway show.

Lil Nas X

At Chanel's New York Fashion Week Pop-Up.

Hari Nef

At the Pandora Lab-Grown Diamonds event.

Alix Earle

At Chanel's New York Fashion Week Pop-Up.

Alicia Silverstone

At the Christian Siriano spring 2024 show.

Ashley Park

At the Pandora Lab-Grown Diamonds event.

Justine Skye

At the Kate Spade spring 2024 ready-to-wear runway show.

Tommy Dorfman

At the PrettyLittleThing x Naomi Campbell collection runway show.

Ava Phillippe

At Chanel's New York Fashion Week Pop-Up.

Barbie Ferreira

At the Pandora Lab-Grown Diamonds event.

Dove Cameron

At the Coach spring 2024 ready-to-wear runway show.

Halle Bailey

At the Pandora Lab-Grown Diamonds event.

Lori Harvey

At the PrettyLittleThing x Naomi Campbell collection runway show.

Janet Jackson

At the Christian Siriano spring 2024 show.

Jasmine Tookes

At J.Crew's 40th anniversary celebration.

