Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet Attend Star-Studded NYFW Dinner Together

Watch : Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet Make Romance Public

Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet have made their joint New York Fashion Week debut, days after they made their first joint appearance in public.

Twinning in black, the Kylie Cosmetics founder and Oscar-nominated actor attended a private, star-studded dinner celebrating French designer Haider Ackermann's first beauty collab with Augustinus Bader, a collection of limited-edition moisturizers. Another guest, Gaia Repossi, creative director of fine jewelry house Repossi, shared an Instagram video of the Sept. 8 event, which shows Kylie, 26, and Timothée, 27, sitting together with the group at the candlelit table.

Ackermann sat in between Chalamet and Oscar Isaac and across from Sofia Coppola, and said at the dinner, "It's a family affair, just enjoying each other's company," Vogue reported.

Also in attendance at the event, Jared Leto, as well as a person formally connected to the Kardashian-Jenner family: model Amelia Hamlin, daughter of Lisa Rinna and Harry Hamlin and ex-girlfriend of Scott Disick.