Proof Nicki Minaj Is Living in a Barbie World at the 2023 MTV Video Music Awards

Nicki Minaj arrived in a stunning outfit at the 2023 MTV Video Music Awards, where she'll appear onstage as both the emcee and a performer.

Pound the alarm: Nicki Minaj has hit the MTV Video Music Awards red carpet.

The "Super Freaky Girl" rapper arrived in a pink lacy number with an ornate veil to the award show, which was held at the Prudential Center in New Jersey Sept. 12. (See all the stars at the MTV VMAs here.)

And Nicki's night at the VMAs doesn't just stop on the red carpet. The 40-year-old will take the stage as the emcee, as well as perform her newest single, "Last Time I Saw You," for the very first time.

Nicki—who has racked up seven VMAs trophies over the years—received six nods at this year's show, including Video of the Year, Best Hip-Hop and Best Visual Effects for her track "Super Freaky Girl." She is additionally nominated for Best R&B for her collaboration with Yung Bleu, titled "Love in the Way," as well as for Song of the Summer for her joint track with Ice Spice, "Barbie World," which was featured in the Barbie movie.

photos
Nicki Minaj Through the Years

To top it off, Nicki is nominated for Artist of the Year.

Last year, the "Moment 4 Life" artist was honored at the awards show with the Michael Jackson Video Vanguard Award, where she gave a special shout-out to Papa Bear, 3, the affectionate moniker she calls her and husband Kenneth Petty's son.

"You guys are my babies, but I have a new baby," Nicki said while on stage. "I have a new baby. His name is Papa Bear. I love you. Mommy loves you so so so so so much."

Jason Kempin/Getty Images for MTV

Nicki also paid tribute to Lil Wayne, Foxy Brown, Lauryn Hill, Jay-Z, Slick Rick and Doug E. Fresh, describing them as "key people" who've inspired her.

"I wish that Whitney Houston and Michael Jackson were here," she said onstage. "I wish that people understood what they meant and what they were going through. I wish that people took mental health seriously, even for the people who you think had the perfect lives."

Keep scrolling to see every star at the 2023 MTV Video Music Awards.

ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images

Shakira with sons Milan & Sasha

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

Taylor Swift

In Versace dress and Ariel Saidian, Anita Ko, and Maria Tash jewelry.

Jason Kempin/Getty Images for MTV

Nicki Minaj

In Dolce & Gabbana.

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for MTV

Lance Bass, Joey Fatone, JC Chasez, Chris Kirkpatrick & Justin Timberlake of *NSYNC

Jason Kempin/Getty Images for MTV)

Selena Gomez

In Oscar de la Renta dress and Jimmy Choo shoes.

Jamie McCarthy/WireImage

Emily Ratajkowski

In Jean Paul Gaultier dress and Melissa Kaye jewelry.

Dia Dipasupil/FilmMagic

Doja Cat

In Oscar De La Renta.

Eugene Gologursky/Getty Images for MTV

Dove Cameron

In Coach.

Christopher Polk/Variety via Getty Images

Lil Nas X

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

Tinashe

Eugene Gologursky/Getty Images for MTV

Tiffany Haddish

In Jason Wu.

Christopher Polk/Variety via Getty Images

Ice Spice

John Nacion/WireImage

Billy Porter

Gilbert Flores/Variety via Getty Images

Nelly Furtado

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

Janice Combs and Diddy

Christopher Polk/Variety via Getty Images

Quincy Combs

Jason Kempin/Getty Images for MTV

Sofia Carson

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

Olivia Rodrigo

In Ludovic de Saint Sernin.

Jason Kempin/Getty Images for MTV

Ashanti

Jason Kempin/Getty Images for MTV

Sabrina Carpenter

Jason Kempin/Getty Images for MTV

Charli D'Amelio

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for MTV

Shakira

In Versace dress and Piferi shoes.

Jason Kempin/Getty Images for MTV

Dixie D'Amelio

In Maticevski.

Christopher Polk/Variety via Getty Images

Doechii

In Dsquared2.

ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images

Coco Jones

In Moschino.

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

Sexxy Red

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

Reneé Rapp

Eugene Gologursky/Getty Images for MTV

Madelyn Cline

Dia Dipasupil/FilmMagic

Kathy Hilton

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

Nicky Hilton

photos
View More Photos From MTV VMAs 2023: Red Carpet Fashion
Watch the 2023 MTV VMAs on Sept. 12 at 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT.

