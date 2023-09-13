Proof Nicki Minaj Is Living in a Barbie World at the 2023 MTV Video Music Awards

Pound the alarm: Nicki Minaj has hit the MTV Video Music Awards red carpet.
The "Super Freaky Girl" rapper arrived in a pink lacy number with an ornate veil to the award show, which was held at the Prudential Center in New Jersey Sept. 12. (See all the stars at the MTV VMAs here.)
And Nicki's night at the VMAs doesn't just stop on the red carpet. The 40-year-old will take the stage as the emcee, as well as perform her newest single, "Last Time I Saw You," for the very first time.
Nicki—who has racked up seven VMAs trophies over the years—received six nods at this year's show, including Video of the Year, Best Hip-Hop and Best Visual Effects for her track "Super Freaky Girl." She is additionally nominated for Best R&B for her collaboration with Yung Bleu, titled "Love in the Way," as well as for Song of the Summer for her joint track with Ice Spice, "Barbie World," which was featured in the Barbie movie.
To top it off, Nicki is nominated for Artist of the Year.
Last year, the "Moment 4 Life" artist was honored at the awards show with the Michael Jackson Video Vanguard Award, where she gave a special shout-out to Papa Bear, 3, the affectionate moniker she calls her and husband Kenneth Petty's son.
"You guys are my babies, but I have a new baby," Nicki said while on stage. "I have a new baby. His name is Papa Bear. I love you. Mommy loves you so so so so so much."
Nicki also paid tribute to Lil Wayne, Foxy Brown, Lauryn Hill, Jay-Z, Slick Rick and Doug E. Fresh, describing them as "key people" who've inspired her.
"I wish that Whitney Houston and Michael Jackson were here," she said onstage. "I wish that people understood what they meant and what they were going through. I wish that people took mental health seriously, even for the people who you think had the perfect lives."
