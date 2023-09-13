Proof Nicki Minaj Is Living in a Barbie World at the 2023 MTV Video Music Awards

Watch : Nicki Minaj PRAISES Taylor Swift After 2022 MTV VMAs

Pound the alarm: Nicki Minaj has hit the MTV Video Music Awards red carpet.

The "Super Freaky Girl" rapper arrived in a pink lacy number with an ornate veil to the award show, which was held at the Prudential Center in New Jersey Sept. 12. (See all the stars at the MTV VMAs here.)

And Nicki's night at the VMAs doesn't just stop on the red carpet. The 40-year-old will take the stage as the emcee, as well as perform her newest single, "Last Time I Saw You," for the very first time.

Nicki—who has racked up seven VMAs trophies over the years—received six nods at this year's show, including Video of the Year, Best Hip-Hop and Best Visual Effects for her track "Super Freaky Girl." She is additionally nominated for Best R&B for her collaboration with Yung Bleu, titled "Love in the Way," as well as for Song of the Summer for her joint track with Ice Spice, "Barbie World," which was featured in the Barbie movie.