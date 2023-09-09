Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis Wrote Letters Supporting Danny Masterson Ahead of Rape Case Sentencing

Watch : Ashton Kutcher Calls Danny Masterson "Excellent" Role Model

Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis penned supportive letters ahead of Danny Masterson's sentencing for rape.

The couple submitted their own respective messages to Los Angeles Superior Court Judge Charlaine Olmedo, in which they praised their That '70s Show costar, who was convicted on two counts of rape in May and ultimately sentenced to 30 years to life in prison.

Describing Masterson as "nothing but a positive influence on me," Kutcher said in court documents obtained by E! News that the actor was "an extraordinarily honest and intentional human being" who has never lied to him throughout their 25-year long friendship.

Kutcher, who is married to Kunis, thanked Masterson for being an "excellent" role model, adding, "I attribute not falling into the typical Hollywood life of drugs directly to Danny."

"Any time that we were to meet someone or interact with someone who was on drugs, or did drugs, he made it clear that that wouldn't be a good person to be friends with," Kutcher said. "And for me, that was an implication that if I were to do drugs, he wouldn't want to be friends with me, which is something I never would want to risk or jeopardize."