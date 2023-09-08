Travis Barker Returns to Blink-182 Tour After Pregnant Kourtney Kardashian's Emergency Surgery

Watch : Travis Barker Leaves Blink-182 Tour for "Urgent Family Matter"

Drumroll please... Travis Barker is back on tour!

The Blink-182 drummer returned to the stage for a delayed kickoff of his band's European leg of their tour, days after his wife Kourtney Kardashian, who is pregnant with their baby boy, shared she had to have urgent fetal surgery.

Travis took to Instagram to post a video of himself walking to greet fans while holding a pair of drumsticks. He went over to a group of fans and handed a man with a sign that read "Can I have a drumstick" his very own drumstick. The 47-year-old embraced the young fan as the crowd cheered and the young man burst into tears of joy.

Travis captioned the Sept. 8 Instagram post, "First day of tour."

He also posted a slew of pictures from Belgium to his Instagram Story, including a breathtaking church, art work and vegan pasta. Rounding out a look into his tour, Travis snapped a selfie, showing off his outfit that consisted of a t-shirt that read "Stone Cold," black jeans, a beanie and sneakers.