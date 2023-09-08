Travis Barker Returns to Blink-182 Tour After Pregnant Kourtney Kardashian's Emergency Surgery

Travis Barker is back on tour with Blink-182, days after his pregnant wife Kourtney Kardashian shared she had emergency fetal surgery.

Watch: Travis Barker Leaves Blink-182 Tour for "Urgent Family Matter"

Drumroll please... Travis Barker is back on tour!

The Blink-182 drummer returned to the stage for a delayed kickoff of his band's European leg of their tour, days after his wife Kourtney Kardashian, who is pregnant with their baby boy, shared she had to have urgent fetal surgery.

Travis took to Instagram to post a video of himself walking to greet fans while holding a pair of drumsticks. He went over to a group of fans and handed a man with a sign that read "Can I have a drumstick" his very own drumstick. The 47-year-old embraced the young fan as the crowd cheered and the young man burst into tears of joy.

Travis captioned the Sept. 8 Instagram post, "First day of tour."

He also posted a slew of pictures from Belgium to his Instagram Story, including a breathtaking church, art work and vegan pasta. Rounding out a look into his tour, Travis snapped a selfie, showing off his outfit that consisted of a t-shirt that read "Stone Cold," black jeans, a beanie and sneakers.

photos
Kourtney Kardashian & Travis Barker's Blended Family Photos

The band hit the stage later that night, with fans posting videos to the 'gram of Travis rocking out on the drums, and the crowd singing along to the 1999 hit "All the Small Things." Other concertgoers held up a setlist for the camera and posted a close-up shot of members Tom DeLonge and Mark Hoppus jamming out.

Travis' performance comes a week after the band released a statement explaining that the musician would be leaving the European tour early to head back to California.

"Due to an urgent family matter, Travis has had to return home to the States," the social media post read Sept. 1. "The Glasgow, Belfast, and Dublin shows are being postponed. More information in regards to his return to Europe and rescheduled dates will be provided as soon as available."

Manny Carabel/Getty Images

Days later, Kourtney opened up about her hospital stay.

"I will be forever grateful to my incredible doctors for saving our baby's life," the Kardashians star wrote in part on Instagram Sept. 6. "I am eternally grateful to my husband who rushed to my side from tour to be with me in the hospital and take care of me afterwards, my rock."

Travis commented beneath his wife's post—which featured an up-close black and white shot of the couple holding hands—"God is great," with prayer hand emojis. 

Taking to X, previously known as Twitter, the drummer noted, "I flew home for a life-threatening emergency surgery for our baby that I'm so grateful went well. I want to say thank you for all the support. Tour resumes Friday."

In her post, Kourtney shared the immense amount of respect she has for other mothers in similar positions.

She noted, "I have a whole new understanding and respect for the mamas who have had to fight for their babies while pregnant. Praise be to God. Walking out of the hospital with my baby boy in my tummy and safe was the truest blessing." 

And to keep up with Kourtney's pregnancy, keep scrolling... 

Instagram / Travis Barker
Bump Kiss

Travis Barker kisses his pregnant wife's bare baby bump, which she showcased while wearing a pair of light blue jeans and a white tank top, as seen in the Blink 182 drummer's Aug. 26, 2023 Instagram post.

Instagram / Kourtney Kardashian
Garden Style

Kourtney Kardashian embraced her bare baby bump in a casual outfit during a stroll through a garden in August 2023.

Instagram/Kourtney Kardashian
Bikini Bump

Kourtney showed her baby bump in a red bikini.

Instagram
Four Generations

Kourtney's little one is ready to meet aunt Khloe Kardashian, grandma Kris Jenner and great-grandma MJ Campbell.

Instagram
A Silver Lining

"lost and found," she captioned a gallery of photos July 21.

Instagram
Sleek Style

She showed off her edgy attire featuring a sheer bodysuit.

Instagram / Kourtney Kardashian
Mommy & Me

Kourtney and daughter Penelope Disick rocked similar styles during the 11-year-old's birthday trip to Hawaii in July 2023.

Instagram / Kourtney Kardashian
Leopard Print

The star revealed her baby bump in a leopard-print bikini during her daughter Penelope Disick's 11th birthday trip to Hawaii in July 2023.

Instagram / Kourtney Kardashian
Barbie Pink

The star showcases her baby bump in a pink cut-out dress during her daughter Penelope Disick's 11th birthday trip to Hawaii in July 2023.

Instagram
Hot Pink

Kourtney reclined in a pink bikini over the Fourth of July weekend.

Instagram
Double Trouble

Her summer pool day also included a matching look with TikToker Addison Rae.

Instagram
Little Black Dress

She snapped a mirror pic in a sleeveless black gown that embraced her bump. As husband Travis commented, "Hot stuff."

Instagram
Hitting the Gym

Kourtney gave a look at her baby bump during a recent training session.

Instagram
Babymoon

The Poosh founder bared her bump in a pink asymmetrical bodysuit by Jacquemus during her vacation in Hawaii on July 12.

Instagram
Bathroom Selfie

She rocked sunglasses and a white trench coat in a photo dump posted July 5.

Instagram / Kourtney Kardashian
Going Up (Or Down)

Kourtney showcased her baby bump in an elevator mirror selfie, as seen in a photo posted on her Instagram Story July 2.

Instagram
Little Drummer

Kourtney is already getting her son familiar with drums.

Instagram / Kourtney Kardashian
It's a Boy!

Kourtney and Travis appeared at their sex reveal party, during which they announced they are expecting a son.

Instagram / Kim Kardashian
Twinning at North West's Birthday Party

The pregnant star appeared with sister Kim Kardashian at her daughter North West's 10th birthday pajama party in June 2023.

Instagram
Bikini Bump

She shared a look at her growing belly on June 23.

Instagram
Catching Some Rays

Her pool day outfit was complete with a string bikini and shades.

Instagram
Preparing to Announce

A behind-the-scenes look at Kourtney crafting her sign for the concert.

Gabrielle Chung/E! News
Baby on Board!

Kourtney Kardashian publicly revealed her pregnancy at the Blink-182 concert in Los Angeles June 16, holding up a sign to husband Travis Barker that parodied the band's "All the Small Things" music video.

