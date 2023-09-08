Travis Barker Returns to Blink-182 Tour After Pregnant Kourtney Kardashian's Emergency Surgery

Drumroll please... Travis Barker is back on tour!
The Blink-182 drummer returned to the stage for a delayed kickoff of his band's European leg of their tour, days after his wife Kourtney Kardashian, who is pregnant with their baby boy, shared she had to have urgent fetal surgery.
Travis took to Instagram to post a video of himself walking to greet fans while holding a pair of drumsticks. He went over to a group of fans and handed a man with a sign that read "Can I have a drumstick" his very own drumstick. The 47-year-old embraced the young fan as the crowd cheered and the young man burst into tears of joy.
Travis captioned the Sept. 8 Instagram post, "First day of tour."
He also posted a slew of pictures from Belgium to his Instagram Story, including a breathtaking church, art work and vegan pasta. Rounding out a look into his tour, Travis snapped a selfie, showing off his outfit that consisted of a t-shirt that read "Stone Cold," black jeans, a beanie and sneakers.
The band hit the stage later that night, with fans posting videos to the 'gram of Travis rocking out on the drums, and the crowd singing along to the 1999 hit "All the Small Things." Other concertgoers held up a setlist for the camera and posted a close-up shot of members Tom DeLonge and Mark Hoppus jamming out.
Travis' performance comes a week after the band released a statement explaining that the musician would be leaving the European tour early to head back to California.
"Due to an urgent family matter, Travis has had to return home to the States," the social media post read Sept. 1. "The Glasgow, Belfast, and Dublin shows are being postponed. More information in regards to his return to Europe and rescheduled dates will be provided as soon as available."
Days later, Kourtney opened up about her hospital stay.
"I will be forever grateful to my incredible doctors for saving our baby's life," the Kardashians star wrote in part on Instagram Sept. 6. "I am eternally grateful to my husband who rushed to my side from tour to be with me in the hospital and take care of me afterwards, my rock."
Travis commented beneath his wife's post—which featured an up-close black and white shot of the couple holding hands—"God is great," with prayer hand emojis.
Taking to X, previously known as Twitter, the drummer noted, "I flew home for a life-threatening emergency surgery for our baby that I'm so grateful went well. I want to say thank you for all the support. Tour resumes Friday."
In her post, Kourtney shared the immense amount of respect she has for other mothers in similar positions.
She noted, "I have a whole new understanding and respect for the mamas who have had to fight for their babies while pregnant. Praise be to God. Walking out of the hospital with my baby boy in my tummy and safe was the truest blessing."
And to keep up with Kourtney's pregnancy, keep scrolling...