Lila Moss, Leni Klum and More Celeb Kids Taking New York Fashion Week by Storm

Kate Moss' daughter Lila Moss, Lisa Rinna's daughter Amelia Hamlin and other celebrity children are turning heads with their chic styles during New York Fashion Week’s spring/summer 2024 shows.

The next generation of supermodels are following in their moms' glamorous footsteps during New York Fashion Week.

During the second and final such celebration for 2023, in which top designers are showcasing their spring and summer 2024 collections, models such as Kate Moss' daughter Lila Moss and Heidi Klum's daughter Leni Klum turned heads with ultra-chic looks at celebrity events.

At the Victoria's Secret party celebrating The Tour '23, the brand's reimagined new fashion show, Lila channeled her mom's style from the '90s, wearing a sheer black dress with golden embellishments and golden angel wings. The 20-year-old paired the look with black, chunky platform sandals.

Several other famous children of celebs were also in attendance at the bash: Steve Harvey's daughter Lori Harvey, 26, Lisa Rinna and Harry Hamlin's daughter Amelia Hamlin, 22, and Madonna's daughter Lourdes Leon, 22.

Leni, 19, was spotted at a different NYFW event, Christian Dior's launch of its new L'Or de J'adore fragrance and J'adore limited-edition piece Gold Rose, created by artist Jean-Michel Othoniel. Heidi's daughter, who was raised by the supermodel and now-ex-husband Seal, wore an outfit by the brand: a pink knit sweater and jeans with magenta, purple and neon green stripes, paired with a pink lambskin leather Lady Dior purse.

Meanwhile, at the Vogue x Smart Tox event to kick off the start of New York Fashion Week, Idris Elba's daughter Isan Elba, 21, turned heads with a white textured top and matching maxi skirt.

See all of the celebrity kids taking New York Fashion Week by storm below:

Lila Moss

Kate Moss' daughter channels her mom with a look reminiscent of styles the supermodel often showcased in the '90s with a Victoria's Secret Angel twist at the brand's celebration of The Tour '23.

Amelia Hamlin

The model, daughter of Lisa Rinna and Harry Hamlin, poses at Victoria's Secret's celebration of The Tour '23.

Lori Harvey

The daughter of Steve Harvey and Marjorie Harvey arrives at Victoria's Secret's celebration of The Tour '23.

Leni Klum

Heidi Klum's daughter appears at Dior's launch of its new L'Or de J'adore fragrance and J'adore limited-edition piece Gold Rose, created by artist Jean-Michel Othoniel, in New York City.

Iris Law

The daughter of Jude Law and Sadie Frost looks angelic at Victoria's Secret's celebration of The Tour '23.

Isan Elba

Idris Elba's daughter attends the Smart Tox kickoff event presented by Vogue to celebrate the start of New York Fashion Week.

Ella Emhoff

The daughter of Douglas Emhoff and stepdaughter of Vice President Kamala Harris appears at the Pandora Celebrates Lab Grown Diamonds With A New Diamond District event.

Lourdes Leon

The eldest of Madonna's six children appears at Victoria's Secret's celebration of The Tour '23.

