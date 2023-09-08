Lila Moss, Leni Klum and More Celeb Kids Taking New York Fashion Week by Storm

Watch : Seal Says Daughter Leni with Heidi Klum "Changed My Life"

The next generation of supermodels are following in their moms' glamorous footsteps during New York Fashion Week.

During the second and final such celebration for 2023, in which top designers are showcasing their spring and summer 2024 collections, models such as Kate Moss' daughter Lila Moss and Heidi Klum's daughter Leni Klum turned heads with ultra-chic looks at celebrity events.

At the Victoria's Secret party celebrating The Tour '23, the brand's reimagined new fashion show, Lila channeled her mom's style from the '90s, wearing a sheer black dress with golden embellishments and golden angel wings. The 20-year-old paired the look with black, chunky platform sandals.

Several other famous children of celebs were also in attendance at the bash: Steve Harvey's daughter Lori Harvey, 26, Lisa Rinna and Harry Hamlin's daughter Amelia Hamlin, 22, and Madonna's daughter Lourdes Leon, 22.