Sharon Osbourne Reveals the Rudest Celebrity She's Ever Met

Watch : Sharon Osbourne Reveals Rudest Celebrity She's Ever Met

Shade alert!

Sharon Osbourne minced no words when it came to naming the "rudest celebrity" she has ever met. The TV personality made her comments while playing the game Stir the Pot with daughter Kelly Osbourne on E! News, ahead of the return of their family's The Osbournes podcast Sept. 12.

"The guy that's married to an actress," Sharon said, "and he used to do That '70s Show."

Kelly responded, "Oh, Ashton Kutcher?" She added, "Really?"

Sharon called the 45-year-old, who is married to Mila Kunis, "Oh, rude, rude, rude, rude little boy." She later reiterated her opinion of him being "rude" and added that he is a "Dastardly little thing."

Sharon, 70, did not offer an explanation for what Ashton allegedly did to make her think he is rude. E! News has reached out to the Ranch star for comment.

Sharon has spoken about her feelings toward the actor before. "I didn't get on with that one guy, that Ashton Kushner," she told Larry King in a 2018 interview, when asked about interviews she had conducted that didn't go the way she expected. "Didn't get on with him at all."