Rams Quarterback Matthew Stafford Reacts to Wife Kelly Stafford's Comments About Team Dynamics

Rams Quarterback Matthew Stafford said his team has "completely moved on" from his wife Kelly Stafford's remarks that the 35-year-old was not fitting in with the new, younger players.

By Angie Orellana Hernandez Sep 08, 2023 8:29 PMTags
SportsCelebritiesNFL
Matthew Stafford isn't fumbling his bond with his teammates.

Weeks after his wife Kelly Stafford expressed that the Rams Quarterback was struggling to connect with younger team members, the 35-year-old insisted it's only touchdowns on and off the field.

While poking fun at his age, the NFL star said, per ESPN, that he loves "working with these guys. And they all know that."

"I think those guys understand where I'm coming from," Matthew said. "They see me come in this building every single day and know how I go to work, know how I interact with everybody and we didn't really think too much about it to be honest with you."

As the Rams look ahead to facing the Seattle Seahawks for the first game of the season on Sept. 10, Matthew said he's not concerned about any fallout from Kelly's remarks.

"Nobody in the locker room's too worried about it, I can promise you that," he said. "We've completely moved on. Not that we've ever really stopped to think about it, to be honest with you, but yeah, I'm not too worried about it."

Previously, Kelly shared that Matthew wasn't sure if he fit in within the Rams, given that the team had recently acquired a heap of younger players.

"Matthew's been in the league a long time," she said in an August episode of her The Morning After With Kelly Stafford podcast. "He's like, 'The difference in the locker room has changed so significantly.' They have a lot of rookies on their team, they're very young. But he's like, 'I feel like I can't connect.'"

Aaron J. Thornton/Getty Images

What's more, Kelly said that the new players' habits clashed with Matthew's way of doing things.

"They get out of practice, and meetings during training camp, and they go straight to their phones," she added. "No one looks up from their phones. Matthew's like, 'I don't know ... am I the dad? Do I take their phones? What do I do here?' He's like, 'I want them to see me not as a coach.'"

It wouldn't be the worst being dubbed team dad. After all, off the field, he wins as father to twins Sawyer and Chandler, 6, Hunter, 5, and Tyler, 3. See for yourself below…

Instagram
Welcome Home

On the field, Matthew Stafford is one of the best quarterbacks of the NFL. But when the football player comes home, he's simply dad. 

Instagram
Falling in Love

During bye-week, Matthew and his wife Kelly Stafford treated their kids to a festive fall day near their home in Los Angeles. 

Instagram
B-Day Bash

"33 and grateful for the people that fill this home," Kelly wrote when celebrating her birthday. "Thankful for these girls' contagious smiles and for a husband who never fails to make me laugh." 

Instagram
Summer Days

"A pier breakfast, turned beach day, turned watching pro female surfing competition…" Kelly wrote on Instagram. "Pretty epic summer day with great 'aloha vibes.'"

Instagram
No. 1 Fans

After playing at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles, Matthew was able to reunite with three of his daughters in a suite. 

Instagram
Rest & Recharge

After cheering for Dad all day long, it's no surprise that Matthew's kids just want to snuggle after game day. 

Instagram
Go Blue

Whether they are at the stadium or going to school, Matthew's daughters love to wear the Rams' team colors. 

Instagram
Playtime

When Matthew worked from home during COVID-19 shutdowns, his daughters quickly wore him out. 

Instagram
Family Matters

"My whole heart in one photo," Kelly wrote on Instagram when capturing her daughters snuggling by Matthew. 

