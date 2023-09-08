Rams Quarterback Matthew Stafford Reacts to Wife Kelly Stafford's Comments About Team Dynamics

Watch : A Week in the Life of a NFL Player

Matthew Stafford isn't fumbling his bond with his teammates.

Weeks after his wife Kelly Stafford expressed that the Rams Quarterback was struggling to connect with younger team members, the 35-year-old insisted it's only touchdowns on and off the field.

While poking fun at his age, the NFL star said, per ESPN, that he loves "working with these guys. And they all know that."

"I think those guys understand where I'm coming from," Matthew said. "They see me come in this building every single day and know how I go to work, know how I interact with everybody and we didn't really think too much about it to be honest with you."

As the Rams look ahead to facing the Seattle Seahawks for the first game of the season on Sept. 10, Matthew said he's not concerned about any fallout from Kelly's remarks.

"Nobody in the locker room's too worried about it, I can promise you that," he said. "We've completely moved on. Not that we've ever really stopped to think about it, to be honest with you, but yeah, I'm not too worried about it."