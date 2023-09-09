The Secret to Ozzy Osbourne and Sharon Osbourne's 40-Year Marriage Revealed

Watch : Sharon, Kelly Osbourne React to Hollywood Ozempic Craze

More than 40 years later, Ozzy Osbourne and Sharon Osbourne are still better and weirder together.

The couple—whose iconic MTV show The Osbournes aired from 2002 to 2005 and sky-rocketed their family to mainstream stardom as they bantered with one another and battled with neighbors—got married in 1982 and went on to have three children together, Aimee Osbourne, Jack Osbourne and Kelly Osbourne. While the rocker may be known as the bat-biting "Prince of Darkness," his longlasting relationship with Sharon, 70, has proven he's the king of commitment. And the key to the pair's longevity is a surprising one.

"We're both odd balls," Sharon told E! News in an exclusive interview. "I might look quite normal, but normal is not a word I use often. We were two wild young people that found each other."

While Sharon said she and Ozzy, 74, are "cut from the same mold," she admitted that their relationship has experienced its share of hard times, the pair even briefly separating in 2016.