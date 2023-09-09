The Secret to Ozzy Osbourne and Sharon Osbourne's 40-Year Marriage Revealed

More than 40 years later, Ozzy Osbourne and Sharon Osbourne are still better and weirder together.
The couple—whose iconic MTV show The Osbournes aired from 2002 to 2005 and sky-rocketed their family to mainstream stardom as they bantered with one another and battled with neighbors—got married in 1982 and went on to have three children together, Aimee Osbourne, Jack Osbourne and Kelly Osbourne. While the rocker may be known as the bat-biting "Prince of Darkness," his longlasting relationship with Sharon, 70, has proven he's the king of commitment. And the key to the pair's longevity is a surprising one.
"We're both odd balls," Sharon told E! News in an exclusive interview. "I might look quite normal, but normal is not a word I use often. We were two wild young people that found each other."
While Sharon said she and Ozzy, 74, are "cut from the same mold," she admitted that their relationship has experienced its share of hard times, the pair even briefly separating in 2016.
"No relationship is easy," The Talk UK host explained, "and you have to work at it. You get your ugly times, your bad times and your horrific times. But if you love each other enough, you'll work through."
In addition to not giving up on one another, Sharon stressed the importance of "accepting people for what they are."
"They'll never be what you want them to be," she continued. "You have to accept them. There are good and there are bad parts. If you love them enough, you'll accept it and realize that you can't change it."
From Ozzy's Parkinson's disease diagnosis in 2020 to Sharon's recent admission that she had taken the controversial weight-loss drug Ozempic to lose 30 pounds, the Osbournes have never been known to hold things back. And that unfiltered honesty is what Sharon credits for the public's ongoing connection to her family.
"If you fake it, you get found out at the end of the day," she explained. "You always do. Nobody gets away with it. We're basically like everybody else and we don't pretend to be something we're not. I think that it's very important to know who you are and what you are. We have a certain rawness that people like."
And Sharon, Ozzy, Kelly and Jack will continue to provide their signature brand of candor on their podcast, The Osbournes, which finds the foursome chatting about everything from their escapades in the music world to their time on TV.
Reflecting on The Osbournes' three-season run, Sharon said it's hard to pick just one favorite moment, but admitted most of her memories center on her husband.
"There are some of the pieces of Ozzy that were caught on film are just absolute classic," she noted. "It doesn't even have to be something he said. You know, just the look on his face."
And Sharon views the 52 episodes as the "best diary that anybody could ever have," revealing she can't wait to have her five grandchildren—including Kelly's son Sidney, who was born late last year—watch the series.
"That's the best gift I could ever give them," Sharon shared. "To know what their grandma and grandpa were like. 'Here it is kids, the good, the bad and the ugly!'"
Season 2 of The Osbournes podcast is set to premiere Sept. 12.