Alix Earle Makes Quick Outfit Change in the Back of an Uber for New York Fashion Week Events

Alix Earle got dressed in the back of an Uber as she made her way to the Victoria's Secret show on Sept. 6. As she put it, "This is actually the craziest thing I've ever done."

Alix Earle pulled her glam look together in a New York minute.

The TikTok sensation recently shared a behind-the-scenes look at her New York Fashion Week festivities, which included getting dressed in the back of an Uber.

After attending Chanel's Sept. 6 pop-up event, Alix did a quick outfit change as she made her way to the Victoria's Secret World Tour 2023.

"I'm not sure how exactly I'm supposed to get changed," the influencer said in her Sept. 7 video, pulling out a garment bag that contained her second look. "I have a whole steamer in here."

Alix then recorded the, erm, bumpy process of changing out of her bright purple Chanel co-ord set and into a chocolate-colored gown that featured challenging lace-up ties in the back. 

"I have no idea how I'm supposed to get this on right now," the 22-year-old admitted, while being flung around car due to the bumpy roads. "This is actually the craziest thing I've ever done."

In addition to getting dressed, Alix also explained that she needed to touch up her makeup and began powdering her face, adding a smoky eye and a vibrant pink lipstick. She also refreshed her updo, adding gel to the front section.

Alix Earle / TikTok

"If you see photos of me on the red carpet and you're like she looks crazy, this is why," she quipped, "because we're getting ready in the car."

She added, "I'm not prepared to be next to Victoria's Secret models right now."

Before getting to the highly anticipated runway at The Manhattan Center, Alix leaned against the car door to show a better view of her full look: a plunging dress with black strappy heels, gold hoop earrings and matching rings.

Alix Earle / TikTok

Of course, Alix isn't the only star to take over New York Fashion Week with several style moments. Keep reading to see all of the swoon-worthy looks celebrities have worn to the shows and after-parties.

Nina Westervelt/WWD via Getty Images
Jennifer Lopez

At the Coach spring 2024 ready-to-wear runway show.

Theo Wargo/Getty Images
Naomi Campbell

At the PrettyLittleThing x Naomi Campbell collection runway show.

Daniel Zuchnik/WWD via Getty Images
Pamela Anderson

At the Pandora Lab-Grown Diamonds event.

Nina Westervelt/WWD via Getty Images
Chase Strokes and Camila Mendes

At the Coach spring 2024 ready-to-wear runway show.

Daniel Zuchnik/WWD via Getty Images
Julia Fox

At the Pandora Lab-Grown Diamonds event.

Lexie Moreland/WWD via Getty Images
Kelly Rowland

At the 16th Annual Harlem's Fashion Row fashion show.

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images
Emily Ratajkowski

At the PrettyLittleThing x Naomi Campbell collection runway show.

Gilbert Flores/WWD via Getty Images
Christina Ricci

At the Kate Spade spring 2024 ready-to-wear runway show.

Jamie McCarthy/WireImage
Lil Nas X

At Chanel's New York Fashion Week Pop-Up.

Daniel Zuchnik/WWD via Getty Images
Hari Nef

At the Pandora Lab-Grown Diamonds event.

Jamie McCarthy/WireImage
Alix Earle

At Chanel's New York Fashion Week Pop-Up.

Daniel Zuchnik/WWD via Getty Images
Ashley Park

At the Pandora Lab-Grown Diamonds event.

Gilbert Flores/WWD via Getty Images
Justine Skye

At the Kate Spade spring 2024 ready-to-wear runway show.

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images
Tommy Dorfman

At the PrettyLittleThing x Naomi Campbell collection runway show.

Jamie McCarthy/WireImage
Ava Phillippe

At Chanel's New York Fashion Week Pop-Up.

Daniel Zuchnik/WWD via Getty Images
Barbie Ferreira

At the Pandora Lab-Grown Diamonds event.

Nina Westervelt/WWD via Getty Images
Dove Cameron

At the Coach spring 2024 ready-to-wear runway show.

Daniel Zuchnik/WWD via Getty Images
Halle Bailey

At the Pandora Lab-Grown Diamonds event.

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images
Lori Harvey

At the PrettyLittleThing x Naomi Campbell collection runway show.

Daniel Zuchnik/WWD via Getty Images
Jasmine Tookes

At J.Crew's 40th anniversary celebration.

Jamie McCarthy/WireImage
Meadow Walker

At Chanel's New York Fashion Week Pop-Up.

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images
Leni Klum

At the PrettyLittleThing x Naomi Campbell collection runway show.

