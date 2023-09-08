Alix Earle Makes Quick Outfit Change in the Back of an Uber for New York Fashion Week Events

Watch : Alix Earle and Braxton Berrios Are Not "Exclusive"

Alix Earle pulled her glam look together in a New York minute.

The TikTok sensation recently shared a behind-the-scenes look at her New York Fashion Week festivities, which included getting dressed in the back of an Uber.

After attending Chanel's Sept. 6 pop-up event, Alix did a quick outfit change as she made her way to the Victoria's Secret World Tour 2023.

"I'm not sure how exactly I'm supposed to get changed," the influencer said in her Sept. 7 video, pulling out a garment bag that contained her second look. "I have a whole steamer in here."

Alix then recorded the, erm, bumpy process of changing out of her bright purple Chanel co-ord set and into a chocolate-colored gown that featured challenging lace-up ties in the back.

"I have no idea how I'm supposed to get this on right now," the 22-year-old admitted, while being flung around car due to the bumpy roads. "This is actually the craziest thing I've ever done."