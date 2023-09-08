Alix Earle Makes Quick Outfit Change in the Back of an Uber for New York Fashion Week Events

Alix Earle pulled her glam look together in a New York minute.
The TikTok sensation recently shared a behind-the-scenes look at her New York Fashion Week festivities, which included getting dressed in the back of an Uber.
After attending Chanel's Sept. 6 pop-up event, Alix did a quick outfit change as she made her way to the Victoria's Secret World Tour 2023.
"I'm not sure how exactly I'm supposed to get changed," the influencer said in her Sept. 7 video, pulling out a garment bag that contained her second look. "I have a whole steamer in here."
Alix then recorded the, erm, bumpy process of changing out of her bright purple Chanel co-ord set and into a chocolate-colored gown that featured challenging lace-up ties in the back.
"I have no idea how I'm supposed to get this on right now," the 22-year-old admitted, while being flung around car due to the bumpy roads. "This is actually the craziest thing I've ever done."
In addition to getting dressed, Alix also explained that she needed to touch up her makeup and began powdering her face, adding a smoky eye and a vibrant pink lipstick. She also refreshed her updo, adding gel to the front section.
"If you see photos of me on the red carpet and you're like she looks crazy, this is why," she quipped, "because we're getting ready in the car."
She added, "I'm not prepared to be next to Victoria's Secret models right now."
Before getting to the highly anticipated runway at The Manhattan Center, Alix leaned against the car door to show a better view of her full look: a plunging dress with black strappy heels, gold hoop earrings and matching rings.
