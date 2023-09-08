Julie and Todd Chrisley to Be Released From Prison Earlier Than Expected

Julie Chrisley and Todd Chrisley's respective prison sentences have been shortened.
Eight months after the pair began their respective federal prison sentences for tax fraud, their release dates have been moved up.
As of Sept. 7, Todd—who reported to the Federal Correctional Institution (FPI) Pensacola in Florida back in January—had his prison release moved up to January 22, 2033, two years earlier than his originally scheduled 2035 release, according to federal prison records.
Meanwhile Julie is scheduled to be released from FMC Lexington in Kentucky on October 19, 2028—a year and three months earlier than her initial release date, per records.
"Without a doubt, Todd and Julie are model incarcerated individuals who received exorbitant sentences," Jay Surgent, the pair's attorney, told Insider. "I believe Todd is down to 10 years and Julie is now at five years."
Following Todd and Julie's federal indictment in August 2019, the reality stars both pleaded not guilty to 12 counts, including wire fraud and conspiracy to commit bank fraud. However, in June 2022 they were found guilty on all counts by an Atlanta federal jury, with Todd being sentenced to 12 years and Julie to 7 years in prison that November.
"Over the course of a decade, the defendants defrauded banks out of tens of millions of dollars while evading payment of their federal income taxes," U.S. Attorney Ryan K. Buchanan told E! News in November after their sentencing. "Their lengthy sentences reflect the magnitude of their criminal scheme and should serve as a warning to others tempted to exploit our nation's community banking system for unlawful personal gain."
At the time, the Chrisley's attorney Alex Little called their sentencing a "difficult day" for the family.
"But Todd and Julie are people of faith," he said to E!. "And that faith gives them strength as they appeal their conviction."
Since entering prison, Julie and Todd's daughter, Savannah Chrisley has been a vocal supporter of her parents, giving updates about how they're doing while serving time.
Giving an update on her mom, Savannah shared in a January episode of her Unlocked podcast that "it sounds crazy for me to say, 'Alright, they're doing really well,' but they are. My mom, she's made friends, she's keeping busy, she's going to church, she's working, she's playing some spades."
"Even visiting my dad, I have so much hope and so much restored strength that I'm like, ‘This isn't the end,'" the 26-year-old said on her podcast a month later. "And I know that they're going through what they're going through for us to make a difference, for us to make a change. Because whether this appeal works or not, they're still coming out with a story."