Julie and Todd Chrisley to Be Released From Prison Earlier Than Expected

Julie Chrisley and Todd Chrisley's respective prison sentences have been shortened.

Eight months after the pair began their respective federal prison sentences for tax fraud, their release dates have been moved up.

As of Sept. 7, Todd—who reported to the Federal Correctional Institution (FPI) Pensacola in Florida back in January—had his prison release moved up to January 22, 2033, two years earlier than his originally scheduled 2035 release, according to federal prison records.

Meanwhile Julie is scheduled to be released from FMC Lexington in Kentucky on October 19, 2028—a year and three months earlier than her initial release date, per records.

"Without a doubt, Todd and Julie are model incarcerated individuals who received exorbitant sentences," Jay Surgent, the pair's attorney, told Insider. "I believe Todd is down to 10 years and Julie is now at five years."

Following Todd and Julie's federal indictment in August 2019, the reality stars both pleaded not guilty to 12 counts, including wire fraud and conspiracy to commit bank fraud. However, in June 2022 they were found guilty on all counts by an Atlanta federal jury, with Todd being sentenced to 12 years and Julie to 7 years in prison that November.