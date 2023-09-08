Wynonna Judd to Receive Country Champion Award at 2023 People’s Choice Country Awards

Watch : How Wynonna Judd Is Keeping Naomi Judd's Memory Alive

This free bird is flying right to the stage.

Wynonna Judd will receive the Country Champion Award at the first ever People's Choice Country Awards, Thursday, Sept. 28 at 8 p.m. ET/PT. The show, is set to air live on NBC and Peacock from the Grand Ole Opry House in Nashville.

"Wynonna is one of the most recognized and lauded performers in country music," Senior Vice President of NBCUniversal Entertainment Cassandra Tryon said in a press release Sept. 8. "Not only is she incredibly talented, her selflessness and passion for putting the needs of others in the spotlight is unmatched. We can't think of a better person to honor as our inaugural ‘Country Champion' and to celebrate the holidays with across these two major country music events."

And the accolade honors far more than her musical achievements. In fact, the award notes the contributions Wynonna—who will host NBC and Peacock's Christmas at the Opry holiday special later this year—has made to organizations like Wounded Warrior Project and Habitat for Humanity.