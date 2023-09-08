Project Runway: All Stars 2023 Winner Revealed

Watch : "Project Runway's" IMPRESSIVE "Unconventional Challenge"

In fashion, one day you might be out, but Bishme Cromartie is definitely in.

After all, the Los Angeles-based designer was officially crowned the winner of Project Runway: All Stars season 20 during the show's Sept. 7 finale, besting his fellow finalists Laurence Basse and Brittany Allen.

Bishme, who first competed on Project Ruwnay during season 17, took his inspiration for his final collection from the grieving process after losing his sister only two months before filming began last fall.

"I miss my sister so much," he shared during the finale after his win, per CNN. "Before she passed away, she told me I was going to win, all I had to do was just believe it."

And throughout the show, the Baltimore native even got to design a look for a fellow Bravolebrity—Below Deck: Down Under's Aesha Scott.

"My Winning look from 'The Real Client' challenge," Bishme captioned his August 4 post featuring Aesha in the look. "A new take on an updated Chief Stew uniform."