Project Runway: All Stars 2023 Winner Revealed

In fashion, one day you might be out, but Bishme Cromartie is definitely in.
After all, the Los Angeles-based designer was officially crowned the winner of Project Runway: All Stars season 20 during the show's Sept. 7 finale, besting his fellow finalists Laurence Basse and Brittany Allen.
Bishme, who first competed on Project Ruwnay during season 17, took his inspiration for his final collection from the grieving process after losing his sister only two months before filming began last fall.
"I miss my sister so much," he shared during the finale after his win, per CNN. "Before she passed away, she told me I was going to win, all I had to do was just believe it."
And throughout the show, the Baltimore native even got to design a look for a fellow Bravolebrity—Below Deck: Down Under's Aesha Scott.
"My Winning look from 'The Real Client' challenge," Bishme captioned his August 4 post featuring Aesha in the look. "A new take on an updated Chief Stew uniform."
Though the designer has had to keep his win a secret since filming ended last year, he's been busy. In fact, Bishme is currently making his debut at New York Fashion Week.
"I'm dealing with two shows, one that's happening on TV and then one (in real life)," he told CNN Style in an interview published Sept. 8. "I'm ecstatic… I couldn't have imagined how this all panned out."
And his NYFW collection, debuting on Sept. 12, once again draws inspiration from an important person in his life—his late sister.
"My sister was at my first fashion show, that I put together myself," he added. "So to have this be my debut, it's pretty cool. I've been realizing it's about how I'm connected to her and, in a way, it helps me stay focused on the things that I love."