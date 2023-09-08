Prince Harry Seen Visiting Queen Elizabeth II's Burial Site on Anniversary of Her Death

Prince Harry is honoring the late Queen Elizabeth II.
The Duke of Sussex was photographed leaving Windsor Castle, where his grandmother is buried, on the first anniversary of her passing Sept. 8.
The sighting comes one day after Harry—who lives in California with wife Meghan Markle and their kids Prince Archie, 4, and Princess Lilibet, 2 (named after Queen Elizabeth II)—attended the WellChild Awards in London. During the event, which is put on by the nonprofit that helps children battling serious illnesses receive the care they need at home versus in hospital when possible, the duke reflected on Queen Elizabeth II's commitment to service.
"As you know, I was unable to attend the awards last year as my grandmother passed away" he said, as seen in a video shared by Hello!. "As you also probably know, she would have been the first person to insist I still come to be with you all instead of going to her, and that's precisely why I know, exactly one year on, she is looking down on all of us tonight—happy we are together—continuing to spotlight such an incredible community."
Harry isn't the only member of the royal family to pay his respects to Queen Elizabeth II on the anniversary of her passing. Prince William and Kate Middleton attended a service at St. Davids Cathedral in Wales, and King Charles III and his wife Queen Camilla went to a service in the Scottish village of Crathie. Many royals also paid tribute on social media.
"Today we remember the extraordinary life and legacy of Her Late Majesty Queen Elizabeth," William and Kate wrote on Instagram alongside a series of old photos, including pictures of the monarch with some of her great-grandchildren—including Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis—and her corgis. "We all miss you. W & C."
Added Princess Eugenie in a message to her grandmother, "Thinking of you today. Missing you so much but remembering what a life of service, love and dedication to everyone and to your family, who loved you so very much. Forever grateful to you. And always in my heart."
Queen Elizabeth II died at Balmoral Castle in Scotland on Sept. 8, 2022. She was 96 years old. Following a state funeral at Westminster Abbey later that month, she was buried at The King George VI Memorial Chapel within Windsor Castle's St. George's Chapel alongside her husband Prince Philip, who died in April 2021 at age 99.
In a tribute, King Charles—who acceded to the throne immediately after his mother's passing—expressed his gratitude to his and Queen Camilla's supporters amid this new chapter of the monarchy.
"In marking the first anniversary of Her late Majesty's death and my Accession, we recall with great affection her long life, devoted service and all she meant to so many of us," he stated in both a post shared to the royal family's Instagram account as well as in an audio recording. "I am deeply grateful, too, for the love and support that has been shown to my wife and myself during this year as we do our utmost to be of service to you all."
And the royal family noted it appreciates everyone who continues to keep Queen Elizabeth II—the longest-reigning British monarch—in their hearts, writing in an Instagram post, "Thank you for all your kind words of condolence as we remember Queen Elizabeth II together."