Prince Harry Seen Visiting Queen Elizabeth II's Burial Site on Anniversary of Her Death

Watch : Queen Elizabeth II Dead at 96: Relive Her Extraordinary Royal Life

Prince Harry is honoring the late Queen Elizabeth II.

The Duke of Sussex was photographed leaving Windsor Castle, where his grandmother is buried, on the first anniversary of her passing Sept. 8.

The sighting comes one day after Harry—who lives in California with wife Meghan Markle and their kids Prince Archie, 4, and Princess Lilibet, 2 (named after Queen Elizabeth II)—attended the WellChild Awards in London. During the event, which is put on by the nonprofit that helps children battling serious illnesses receive the care they need at home versus in hospital when possible, the duke reflected on Queen Elizabeth II's commitment to service.

"As you know, I was unable to attend the awards last year as my grandmother passed away" he said, as seen in a video shared by Hello!. "As you also probably know, she would have been the first person to insist I still come to be with you all instead of going to her, and that's precisely why I know, exactly one year on, she is looking down on all of us tonight—happy we are together—continuing to spotlight such an incredible community."