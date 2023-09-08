Nicki Minaj Returning to Host and Perform at 2023 MTV Video Music Awards

Watch : Nicki Minaj PRAISES Taylor Swift After 2022 MTV VMAs

Pound the alarm—Nicki Minaj is once again hosting the MTV Video Music Awards.

The 2023 ceremony, held Sept. 12 at the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey, marks the second time the "Super Bass" artist will take the stage as VMAs emcee. In addition to her hosting duties, she'll also perform her newest single, "Last Time I Saw You" for the very first time.

Since 2010, the rapper has earned a whopping total of 25 nominations, with six nods alone this year. Some of the awards she's up for include Best Hip Hop, Video of the Year and Artist of the Year.

And last year, the 40-year-old received a special honor—the Michael Jackson Video Vanguard Award—which MTV says is awarded to artists "for their outstanding contributions and profound impact on music video and popular culture."

In her acceptance speech, Nicki was sure to give an especially sweet shoutout—to her and husband Kenneth Petty's littlest addition.

"You guys are my babies, but I have a new baby," Nicki said of her child, who the couple welcomed in September 2020. "I have a new baby. His name is Papa Bear. I love you. Mommy loves you so so so so so much."