Nicki Minaj Returning to Host and Perform at 2023 MTV Video Music Awards

Pound the alarm—Nicki Minaj is once again hosting the MTV Video Music Awards.
The 2023 ceremony, held Sept. 12 at the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey, marks the second time the "Super Bass" artist will take the stage as VMAs emcee. In addition to her hosting duties, she'll also perform her newest single, "Last Time I Saw You" for the very first time.
Since 2010, the rapper has earned a whopping total of 25 nominations, with six nods alone this year. Some of the awards she's up for include Best Hip Hop, Video of the Year and Artist of the Year.
And last year, the 40-year-old received a special honor—the Michael Jackson Video Vanguard Award—which MTV says is awarded to artists "for their outstanding contributions and profound impact on music video and popular culture."
In her acceptance speech, Nicki was sure to give an especially sweet shoutout—to her and husband Kenneth Petty's littlest addition.
"You guys are my babies, but I have a new baby," Nicki said of her child, who the couple welcomed in September 2020. "I have a new baby. His name is Papa Bear. I love you. Mommy loves you so so so so so much."
And this year's ceremony is set to have equally unforgettable moments, including performances from Demi Lovato, Karol G, Italy's Måneskin and K-Pop boy band Stray Kids.
Many artists are also on the brink of making history with their nominations. After earning eight nominations, Taylor Swift might (once again) break records with her Video of the Year nomination.
After winning the category last year, making her the first artist to win the award three times, a fourth win would again set the record.
In fact, after last year's ceremony, Nicki took a moment to celebrate the "Champagne Problems" artist for her three wins.
In a video shared by Nicki after the ceremony, she praised Taylor for being the "big winner of the night" as they posed for photos. Calling Taylor "beautiful," Nicki continued, "Barbz, I know you love her. We all love her."