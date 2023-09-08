Country Singer Zach Bryan Apologizes After Being Arrested in Oklahoma

Zach Bryan is speaking out after his run-in with the law.
The "Dawns" singer was arrested in Vinita, Oklahoma, located northeast of Tulsa, on Sept. 7 for obstruction of investigation, according to NBC affiliate KJRH. The 27-year-old bonded out of the Craig County Jail, per the outlet, nearly an hour and a half after being booked.
Shortly after the incident, Bryan issued an apology on social media.
"Today I had an incident with the Oklahoma Highway Patrol," he wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter. "Emotions got the best of me and I was out of line in the things I said."
"I support law enforcement as much as anyone can," he continued in his Sept. 7 post. "I was just frustrated in the moment, it was unlike me and I apologize. They brought me to jail, and there is a mug shot of me floating around."
Bryan concluded, "Prayers we can all move on from this and prayers people know I'm just trying the best I can, I love you guys and I am truly sorry to the officers."
The country music star also followed up his apology with a video detailing the incident, explaining that he and an officer exchanged a few words after his security guard got pulled over.
"I was an idiot today and my decisions do not reflect who I am as a person," he said in his Sept. 8 video shared to X, "and I just want to make that clear and I should've been smart about it."
Bryan noted that in retrospect, he was "lippy" with the officer, which led to his arrest.
"I didn't help my situation at all, I felt like a child," he continued. "It was ridiculous. I was immature and I just pray everyone knows that I don't think I'm above the law. I was just being disrespectful and I shouldn't have been. It was my mistake."
Noting that he and the cop ended up "shaking hands" after he bonded out, Bryan shared why he felt the need to make amends publicly.
"I ended up apologizing online," he said, "because I realized that my actions didn't reflect who I am as a person."
E! News has reached out to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol for comment and has not heard back.