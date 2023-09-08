Country Singer Zach Bryan Apologizes After Being Arrested in Oklahoma

Watch : Country Music Stars Have 'Got Your Six'

Zach Bryan is speaking out after his run-in with the law.

The "Dawns" singer was arrested in Vinita, Oklahoma, located northeast of Tulsa, on Sept. 7 for obstruction of investigation, according to NBC affiliate KJRH. The 27-year-old bonded out of the Craig County Jail, per the outlet, nearly an hour and a half after being booked.

Shortly after the incident, Bryan issued an apology on social media.

"Today I had an incident with the Oklahoma Highway Patrol," he wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter. "Emotions got the best of me and I was out of line in the things I said."

"I support law enforcement as much as anyone can," he continued in his Sept. 7 post. "I was just frustrated in the moment, it was unlike me and I apologize. They brought me to jail, and there is a mug shot of me floating around."

Bryan concluded, "Prayers we can all move on from this and prayers people know I'm just trying the best I can, I love you guys and I am truly sorry to the officers."