Will Julia Fox Cover Kanye West Relationship In Her Memoir? She Says...

Watch : Julia Fox Says Kanye West Will Be in Her Memoir

Julia Fox is leaving no stone left unturned in her upcoming memoir.

However, when it comes to Kanye West, who Fox briefly dated after the rapper's split from ex-wife Kim Kardashian, the Uncut Gems actress said he is only a small part in her bigger story.

"It's like six pages," Fox exclusively told E! News' Carolina Bermudez on the red carpet at Victoria's Secret World Tour 2023 (catch the full episode at 11 p.m.). "I feel like I went very lightly on it. I'm not trying to have bad blood or anything, it's all in the past."

Fox and West ended their whirlwind monthlong romance back in February 2022. And as the 33-year-old later recalled to ES magazine, she decided to call it quits "at the first sign of a red flag."

"The unresolved issues that he was dealing with," she elaborated in September 2022. "It just seems like he had a lot to work on, and I just don't have time for it, or energy. I don't have the bandwidth or emotional capacity for it. I'm proud of myself for that. Pre-Valentino Julia would have definitely stuck it out and been there for longer."