Will Julia Fox Cover Kanye West Relationship In Her Memoir? She Says...

Julia Fox is leaving no stone left unturned in her upcoming memoir.
However, when it comes to Kanye West, who Fox briefly dated after the rapper's split from ex-wife Kim Kardashian, the Uncut Gems actress said he is only a small part in her bigger story.
"It's like six pages," Fox exclusively told E! News' Carolina Bermudez on the red carpet at Victoria's Secret World Tour 2023 (catch the full episode at 11 p.m.). "I feel like I went very lightly on it. I'm not trying to have bad blood or anything, it's all in the past."
Fox and West ended their whirlwind monthlong romance back in February 2022. And as the 33-year-old later recalled to ES magazine, she decided to call it quits "at the first sign of a red flag."
"The unresolved issues that he was dealing with," she elaborated in September 2022. "It just seems like he had a lot to work on, and I just don't have time for it, or energy. I don't have the bandwidth or emotional capacity for it. I'm proud of myself for that. Pre-Valentino Julia would have definitely stuck it out and been there for longer."
Indeed, Fox has been focusing her time on the release of her memoir, titled Down the Drain, out Oct. 10.
"I'm so excited for the book," she told E! News. "I feel like it was just so cathartic to like let go of all that because, in life, things happen and you just kind of pretend that they didn't happen and put them away in a shelf in your mind and that's it. And when you're writing a book, you're really forced to confront those things."
As for what else the memoir will contain, Fox assured that she is willing to lay it all out on the table.
"I'm not afraid to be vulnerable like I don't feel shame ever," she added. "I'm like 'This is what it is, ya know?' I'm curious to see what the reaction will be, but I hope that it'll be helpful and other people can be like, 'Oh wow, maybe what happened to me isn't so bad. I can deal with it too.' I always see your pain can be like your greatest gift and you can even make it your purpose and beautiful things can be born out of those awful feelings."