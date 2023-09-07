Hairspray's Sarah Francis Jones Goes Into Labor at Beyoncé Concert

This baby knows how to get in formation.
After all, Sarah Francis Jones, known for her role in Hairspray, went into labor with her daughter Nola during Beyoncé's birthday concert at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles Sept. 4.
"I think it was right after the mute challenge," Jones recalled to KTLA Sept. 5. "Everybody went mute. L.A. did very well... and then I started having contractions."
Noting that she wasn't due for a few more days, the actress, who was at the concert with her partner, Marcel Spears, initially chalked the contractions up to Braxton Hicks (which is commonly mistook for labor pains) until realizing it might be time to upgrade from the stands to the hospital.
"I said, 'Something's happening,'" Jones continued. "Usually, I like to dance at the concert, and I was like, 'OK, I need to sit down for a second.'"
However, she and The Neighborhood star stayed put for a little bit longer while Spears timed her contractions, which were coming 20 to 30 minutes apart.
"By the time we got to the car in the parking lot it was full on intense," Spears explained, "and I was just like, 'Okay it's happening now this is happening right now.'"
And it's safe to say baby Nola is already that girl, as not only is she a Virgo baby—much like Queen Bey—she even was vibing from inside the womb.
As Spears revealed, "The biggest contractions happened during 'Virgo's Groove.'"
Jones took to her own Instagram page, showing she's a survivor and powered through her contractions as Beyoncé's Renaissance tour shut down L.A.
She shared a video, which had text reading "POV: when you go into labor at Beyonce's concert," of herself and Spears dancing along during Bey's performance before cutting to a clip of her giving birth in the hospital.
She captioned the Sept. 5 post, "We thought it was just Braxton hicks or gas. Turns out we were having a whole baby at @beyonce bday show."
And Spears further noted how Beyoncé really does run the world.
"Beyonce induced my baby he wrote on the 'gram," he wrote on his own video, captioning the clip, "Stranger than fiction. God is good."
And to see all the other celebs who attended Queen Bey's tour keep scrolling...