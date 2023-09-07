Hairspray's Sarah Francis Jones Goes Into Labor at Beyoncé Concert

Watch : All the Stars Who Attended Beyoncé’s Birthday Show

This baby knows how to get in formation.

After all, Sarah Francis Jones, known for her role in Hairspray, went into labor with her daughter Nola during Beyoncé's birthday concert at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles Sept. 4.

"I think it was right after the mute challenge," Jones recalled to KTLA Sept. 5. "Everybody went mute. L.A. did very well... and then I started having contractions."

Noting that she wasn't due for a few more days, the actress, who was at the concert with her partner, Marcel Spears, initially chalked the contractions up to Braxton Hicks (which is commonly mistook for labor pains) until realizing it might be time to upgrade from the stands to the hospital.

"I said, 'Something's happening,'" Jones continued. "Usually, I like to dance at the concert, and I was like, 'OK, I need to sit down for a second.'"

However, she and The Neighborhood star stayed put for a little bit longer while Spears timed her contractions, which were coming 20 to 30 minutes apart.