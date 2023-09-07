Kendra Wilkinson Goes to Emergency Room After Suffering Panic Attack

Kendra Wilkinson is back home after a scary incident.
The Girls Next Door alum visited a Los Angeles emergency room Sept. 6 after suffering a panic attack, her rep confirmed to E! News. Her team explained that the night before Wilkinson had barely slept and later decided to seek medical treatment.
At the time, Wilkinson had felt overwhelmed juggling her real estate career and her two children Hank IV, 13, and Alijah Mary, 9, who she shares with ex-husband Hank Baskett, her rep shared. Baskett was by her side during the hospital visit.
Indeed, the couple—who split in 2018 after 10 years of marriage—are proud of their relationship today. "I love him and I always will," she said on the June 8 episode of E! News. "We're co-parenting so good. The kids are so happy."
As for her own happiness, it's a pursuit she's always working on.
"I'm just trying to figure out who I am right now," she shared with E!. "Like, it's a process. It's a lot. So, I'm really getting to know who I am right now, and it takes a lot of time to do that."
The same month, Wilkinson reflected on the lows she faced during her divorce, which was finalized in 2019, and the end of her show, Kendra on Top, which wrapped in 2017.
"All of a sudden, now I'm left with no marriage, I'm left with no show, I had to move into a little house," she told PodcastOne's On Display with Melissa Gorga. "I didn't understand what was going on and all of a sudden I had to do some intense healing."
However, starting a job in real estate and getting to star in Kendra Sells Hollywood marked a turning point in her life.
"It's like God was giving my life back to me," the 38-year-old continued. "It was crazy and I'm just so grateful to have this opportunity."