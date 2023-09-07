Kendra Wilkinson Goes to Emergency Room After Suffering Panic Attack

Watch : Kendra Wilkinson on Girls Next Door Fame, Hank Baskett & Realtor Life

Kendra Wilkinson is back home after a scary incident.

The Girls Next Door alum visited a Los Angeles emergency room Sept. 6 after suffering a panic attack, her rep confirmed to E! News. Her team explained that the night before Wilkinson had barely slept and later decided to seek medical treatment.

At the time, Wilkinson had felt overwhelmed juggling her real estate career and her two children Hank IV, 13, and Alijah Mary, 9, who she shares with ex-husband Hank Baskett, her rep shared. Baskett was by her side during the hospital visit.

Indeed, the couple—who split in 2018 after 10 years of marriage—are proud of their relationship today. "I love him and I always will," she said on the June 8 episode of E! News. "We're co-parenting so good. The kids are so happy."

As for her own happiness, it's a pursuit she's always working on.