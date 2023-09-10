Jennifer Garner's Trainer Wants You to Do This in the Gym

Watch : Jennifer Garner DEBUTS New Hair Transformation

Jennifer Garner may love to pretend cook, but there's no faking when it comes to her fitness.

For next year's Deadpool 3, the 51-year-old is set to reprise her role as Elektra—the chiseled Marvel assassin antiheroine she first played in 2003's Daredevil before its eponymous standalone in 2005. And picking up the character's iconic twin sais was light work for Garner, who has only gotten stronger in the two decades that have passed, according to her longtime trainer Beth Nicely.

"She's doing harder and more difficult things than she did 20 years ago," Nicely told E! News in an exclusive interview. "It's cool to train her in this part of her life and to see how someone who is 51 is so badass and stronger than she's ever been. That's really inspiring as a trainer, as a woman. She's the real deal."

Perhaps unsurprisingly, the woman who kicked literal butt for five seasons as CIA agent Sydney Bristow "just loves to work out," added Nicely, the founder of The Limit Fit. "She is so consistent and that's why she's so strong."