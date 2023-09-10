Unpacking Kevin Costner's Surprisingly Messy Divorce From Christine Baumgartner

Watch : Kevin Costner Ordered to Pay Ex Wife $129K Per Month

And you thought Yellowstone was a saga.

Before Kevin Costner married Christine Baumgartner in 2004 at his Aspen ranch, they signed a prenuptial agreement, as many people do when at least one of them is entering into the union having already made a fortune.

But now four months into their divorce proceedings, it's hard to pinpoint anything they've agreed on.

Baumgartner filed for divorce on May 1, citing "irreconcilable differences" as the reason for the split, as did Costner in his response filed the next day. They both requested joint custody of their three children together, sons Cayden, 16, and Hayes, 14, and daughter Grace, 13.

In a statement indicating Costner's dismay that it had come to this, the actor's rep said, "It is with great sadness that circumstances beyond his control have transpired which have resulted in Mr. Costner having to participate in a dissolution of marriage action."

But so his participation commenced.