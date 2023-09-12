The It Bags of Fall 2023 Hit Coach Outlet Just in Time for New York Fashion Week

This article is sponsored by Coach Outlet. These items were selected from Coach Outlet because we love them and we thought you might like them at these prices. If you buy something from our links, E! makes a commission on your purchase. Prices are accurate as of publish time. Items are sold by retailer, not E!.

The crisp smell in the air. The return of pumpkin spice everything. Depending on where you live, it may not be sweater weather yet, but fall fashion season is here! With New York Fashion Week in full swing, global fashionistas have descended on Manhattan and beyond, rocking the very best in street style.

The good news is, you don't need a socialite's shopping budget to carry the latest It Bags. Coach just dropped their best-selling, customer-loved Shine collection at Coach Outlet so you can strut and save. We're talking up to 60% off each bag, wallet and shoe. Below is just a sampling of the covet-worthy line designed so you can #WearYourShine. So get shopping before they all sell out!