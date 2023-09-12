The It Bags of Fall 2023 Hit Coach Outlet Just in Time for New York Fashion Week

From metallics to studs to chain straps, this best-selling collection has all of the fall 2023 trends covered and up to 60% off.

By Katherine Riley Sep 12, 2023 1:34 PMTags
ShoppingE! Insider ShopShop Affordable FindsShop FashionE! Insider
Ecomm, Coach Outlet Shine, Jennifer LopezCoach

This article is sponsored by Coach Outlet. These items were selected from Coach Outlet because we love them and we thought you might like them at these prices. If you buy something from our links, E! makes a commission on your purchase. Prices are accurate as of publish time. Items are sold by retailer, not E!.

The crisp smell in the air. The return of pumpkin spice everything. Depending on where you live, it may not be sweater weather yet, but fall fashion season is here! With New York Fashion Week in full swing, global fashionistas have descended on Manhattan and beyond, rocking the very best in street style.

The good news is, you don't need a socialite's shopping budget to carry the latest It Bags. Coach just dropped their best-selling, customer-loved Shine collection at Coach Outlet so you can strut and save. We're talking up to 60% off each bag, wallet and shoe. Below is just a sampling of the covet-worthy line designed so you can #WearYourShine. So get shopping before they all sell out!

read
The 30 Most-Loved Fall Favorites From Amazon With Thousands of 5-Star Reviews: Clothes, Decor, and More

Teri Shoulder Bag With Signature Quilting

Dress it up, dress it down, this Teri Shoulder Bag goes everywhere and with everything, and the metallic shade is so on-trend. Thanks to the two detachable straps, it can be a crossbody, shoulder bag or handbag. 

$428
$199
Coach Outlet

Charlotte Shoulder Bag With Rivets

Tell us about it, stud. Add a some edge to your 'fit with the Charlotte Shoulder Bag With Rivets. This bag also come with two detachable straps for crossbody or shoulder wear.

$450
$189
Coach Outlet

Teri Hobo With Puffy Diamond Quilting

How gorgeous is this berry colored leather for fall? Reviewers rave that the Teri Hobo is the "perfect size" purse. And again, you can't beat the versatility offered by the detachable straps.

$528
$219
Coach Outlet

Kay Crossbody With Puffy Diamond Quilting

The structure of this Kay Crossbody bag is another trend you'll see everywhere this fall. As one early shopper notes, "I love, love, LOVE this purse. I have gotten so many compliments."

$450
$179
Coach Outlet

Klare Crossbody 25 With Rivets

If you're riveted by fall's stud or denim trends, then this Klare Crossbody is the bag for you! The detachable straps make it three bags in one.

$498
$199
Coach Outlet

Speaking of fashionistas, have you seen Naomi Campbell's amazingly affordable PrettyLittleThing collab?

Sign up for E! Insider! Unlock exclusive content, custom alerts & more!