Jamie Foxx’s Tribute to His Late Sister DeOndra Dixon Will Have You Smiling Through Tears

Jamie Foxx is missing his funny girl.
The Oscar winner paid tribute to his little sister DeOndra Dixon on what would have been her 39th birthday.
"Miss u," Jamie wrote on Instagram Sept. 6 alongside a smiling picture of him and DeOndra. "I wish you were here I know you're in heaven, cracking everybody up with your jokes."
A second post included an series of memories, including Jamie embracing his sister, a headshot of DeOndra and a close up shot of the siblings out and about. As he captioned the photos, "My beautiful angel deondra."
DeOndra—who was named the Ambassador for the Global Down Syndrome Foundation in 2011—passed away in October 2020 at the age of 36. At the time, Jamie said he was "shattered into a million pieces" by her death.
"My beautiful loving sister Deondra has transitioned," the 55-year-old wrote on Oct. 19. "I say transitioned because she will always be alive... anyone who knew my sis... knew that she was a bright light."
He added, "I can't tell you how many times we have had parties at the house where she has got on the dance floor and stolen the show... even gave her boyfriend @chrisbrownofficial a run for his money."
And her spirit will always remain on the dance floor. "I know she is in heaven now dancing with her wings on..." he continued. "tho my pain is unbelievable I smile when I think of all of the great memories that she left me... my family... and her friends… from dancing in the blame it video to Dancing on the Grammys… And becoming The ambassador to @globaldownsyndrome... from sliding down my stairs with a grin as wide as the rio grand... to serenading us with all of her music..."
The Special Olympics athlete—whose parents are Jamie's mom Louise Annette Dixon and his stepdad George Dixon—left an everlasting mark on her brother. "you have left A hole in my heart... but I will fill it with all of the memories that you gave me ..." Jamie wrote at the time. "I love you with every ounce of me... our family is shattered but we will put the pieces back together with your love."