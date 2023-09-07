Jamie Foxx’s Tribute to His Late Sister DeOndra Dixon Will Have You Smiling Through Tears

Watch : Jamie Foxx Addresses Rumors in First Video Since Hospitalization

Jamie Foxx is missing his funny girl.

The Oscar winner paid tribute to his little sister DeOndra Dixon on what would have been her 39th birthday.

"Miss u," Jamie wrote on Instagram Sept. 6 alongside a smiling picture of him and DeOndra. "I wish you were here I know you're in heaven, cracking everybody up with your jokes."

A second post included an series of memories, including Jamie embracing his sister, a headshot of DeOndra and a close up shot of the siblings out and about. As he captioned the photos, "My beautiful angel deondra."

DeOndra—who was named the Ambassador for the Global Down Syndrome Foundation in 2011—passed away in October 2020 at the age of 36. At the time, Jamie said he was "shattered into a million pieces" by her death.

"My beautiful loving sister Deondra has transitioned," the 55-year-old wrote on Oct. 19. "I say transitioned because she will always be alive... anyone who knew my sis... knew that she was a bright light."