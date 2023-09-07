Danny Masterson's Lawyer Speaks Out After Actor Is Sentenced to 30 Years to Life in Prison

Watch : Danny Masterson Sentenced to 30 Years to Life in Prison

Danny Masterson's lawyer says the actor's legal battle is not over following his jail sentence for rape, maintaining that the actor didn't commit the crimes for which he was convicted.

On Sept. 7, the actor, who rose to fame in the '90s playing Steven Hyde on That '70s Show, was sentenced to 30 years to life behind bars for raping two women in 2001 and 2003 in his Hollywood Hills home. Masterson, 47, was convicted in June in a second trial, with the jury remaining deadlocked on an additional charge that he allegedly raped a third woman.

After the hearing, Shawn Holley, one of Masterson's attorneys, said in a statement to multiple outlets that "a team of the top appellate lawyers in the country has been reviewing the transcripts of the trial" and "have identified a number of significant evidentiary and constitutional issues which they will address in briefs to both state and federal appellate courts."