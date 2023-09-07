Lawyer for Influencer Ruby Franke's Husband Denies Involvement in Alleged Child Abuse Case

Watch : The Truth Behind Our Obsession With True Crime Stories

After Ruby Franke was charged with six felony counts of child abuse, her husband is speaking out.

Kevin Franke, via his lawyer Randy Kester, claimed he and his wife—who was arrested Aug. 30 alongside business partner Jodi Hildebrandt—have been living apart for 13 months and defended parenting his and Ruby's six kids.

"He is a good person, he's very gentle," Randy shared on Good Morning America Sept. 6. "He's a very gentle guy. And no one has ever made any allegations that he's physically abused those kids or anyone else."

Randy also shared that in the light of the influencer's arrest, Kevin's priority is their children. "He just wants to do what's best for his kids," he shared, "get them back, get them under his tutelage and his fathership and protect them."

Additionally, Kevin, according to his lawyer, is "distraught" over how the allegations are affecting his family.

E! has attempted to reach legal representation for both Ruby and Jodi for comment but has been unable to find contact information and previous attempts to reach the two directly have been unsuccessful.