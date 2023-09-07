Lawyer for Influencer Ruby Franke's Husband Denies Involvement in Alleged Child Abuse Case

After Ruby Franke was charged with six felony counts of child abuse, her husband is speaking out.
Kevin Franke, via his lawyer Randy Kester, claimed he and his wife—who was arrested Aug. 30 alongside business partner Jodi Hildebrandt—have been living apart for 13 months and defended parenting his and Ruby's six kids.
"He is a good person, he's very gentle," Randy shared on Good Morning America Sept. 6. "He's a very gentle guy. And no one has ever made any allegations that he's physically abused those kids or anyone else."
Randy also shared that in the light of the influencer's arrest, Kevin's priority is their children. "He just wants to do what's best for his kids," he shared, "get them back, get them under his tutelage and his fathership and protect them."
Additionally, Kevin, according to his lawyer, is "distraught" over how the allegations are affecting his family.
E! has attempted to reach legal representation for both Ruby and Jodi for comment but has been unable to find contact information and previous attempts to reach the two directly have been unsuccessful.
Ruby, 41, and Jodi, 54, have each been charged with six counts of felony child abuse by the Washington County Attorney in Utah, per legal documents obtained by E! News. Each count carries a prison sentence of up to 15 years and a fine of up to $10,000.
According to a probable cause affidavit obtained by NBC News, the two women were arrested after Ruby's 12-year-old son was found by law enforcement climbing out of a window of Jodi's home. He was emaciated, with open wounds and duct tape on his wrists and ankles, according to an Aug. 31 press release shared by the Santa Clara-Ivins Public Safety Department. The release also noted he went to a neighbor's home for help, "asking for food and water."
Ruby's 10-year-old daughter was then found at Jodi's home in a similarly malnourished condition, per the affidavit, with officials saying the children were taken to a local hospital for treatment. In addition to the 12 and 10-year-old, Ruby's other two minor children still living at home were taken into the care of Utah's Division of Child and Family Services. She also has two adult children, who no longer live with her.
Ruby's three sisters Ellie Mecham, Bonnie Hoellein and Julie Deru shared a statement in support of her arrest.
"For the last 3 years we have kept quiet on the subject of Ruby Franke for the sake of her children," they wrote in joint statement shared to their respective Instagram accounts on Aug. 31. "Behind the public scene, we have done everything to try and make sure the kids were safe. We wouldn't feel right about moving forward with regular content without addressing the most recent events. Once we do, we will not be commenting on it any further."