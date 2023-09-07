Prince Harry Returns to London for WellChild Awards Ahead of Queen Elizabeth II's Death Anniversary

Watch : Prince Harry's "His Royal Highness" Title DELETED From Royal Website

The Duke of Sussex is back in town.

Prince Harry returned to London on Sept. 7 to attend an award ceremony organized by WellChild, a charity that helps support seriously ill children and their families.

The royal's visit to the U.K. for the annual event—which celebrates the young children and those closest to them—was a solo journey, as his wife Meghan Markle and their two kids Archie Harrison, 4, and Lilibet Diana, 2, remained in California.

Ahead of the ceremony, the organization—who shared videos of the 38-year-old chatting and hanging out with patrons on social media—noted that the charity wouldn't be where they are "if it wasn't for his support."

"We talk a lot about how we punch above our weight as we are a small team doing a lot of good work at a high level," WellChild chief executive Matt James recently told People. "And we wouldn't be where we are without the work the Duke has done to help us fundraise, attract supporters and providing a platform to shine a light on the issues being faced by families up and down the country."