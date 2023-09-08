Stop Scrolling. This Elemis Deal Is Too Good to Pass Up

This article is sponsored by QVC. These items were selected from QVC because we love them and we thought you might like them at these prices. If you buy something from our links, E! makes a commission on your purchase. Prices are accurate as of publish time. Items are sold by retailer, not E!.
Congrats, you made it to Friday! Your reward? Treat your skin to a little TLC with this amazing Elemis deal. The skincare brand's No.1 selling cleanser — the Elemis Pro-Collagen Rose Cleansing Balm — is now available in this gorgeous gift set that you just may want to keep for yourself.
Bought separately, this duo could run up to $200, but this set is under $90. That's over 50% in savings. Plus, use the code ENEWSQVC30 to score $30 off a $60 purchase!
Needless to say, this deal is selling fast, so get shopping before it's sold out. Or stock up now for those unexpected moments when you need a gift.
Elemis The Pro-Collagen Gift of Rose Cleanse & Hydrate Set
Want to deep-clean your skin while restoring your complexion to a soft glow? The Elemis Pro-Collagen Rose Cleansing Balm is for you. It's gentle but effective, using rosehip seed oil and padina pavonica (an anti-aging Mediterranean algae) to dissolve your makeup and remove impurities, per Elemis. Plus, it's super nourishing for dry skin. The accompanying Pro-Collagen Rose Marine Cream can be used every morning after cleansing.
Need more convincing? Check out these rave product reviews:
Elemis Pro-Collagen Rose Cleansing Balm Reviews
"I received a travel size pro-collagen rose cleanser in a goody bag once and I love it," shares a review on the Elemis site. "It's such an effective cleanser. The balm is smooth and melts into an oil on the skin. When I add water, it becomes a milky emulsion and washes off easily with or without a cleansing cloth. It leaves my face feeling clean and smooth, without feeling dried out. I love the rose scent. It's not overpowering, it's a lovely scent to end the day with."
Another Elemis shopper adds: "In my 50 years, I have bought and used a variety of different cleansers & by far this is the best one! I have peri-menopausal skin and found that I have developed an increased sensitivity to a lot of facial products. I love the feel of this product, its versatility and the beautiful smell of rose! I use a dab on a cotton pad to remove my eye makeup as well. Works a treat! It leaves my skin feeling soft, hydrated and clean, not dry or irritated. Highly recommend for hormonally sensitive skin!"
Pro-Collagen Rose Marine Cream Reviews
"Beautiful refreshing marine cream rosé gorgeous smell. Wish I could have it in a body lotion," gushes one Elemis reviewer. "I instantly fell in love with the Rose Marine Cream! It leaves my skin feeling so plump and hydrated all day. I adore the scent and it sooths my sensitive and dry skin. Definitely a must for dry skin," asserts another satisfied shopper.
One other beauty babe says: "I sampled this at a day spa then purchased as I loved the smell and feel. I don't normally go for rose as I'm not keen on the smell but this is really subtle. The cream is so silky soft, absorbs well and has definitely made a difference to my skin. I love it - I want to focus on fine lines and it does just that: my skin looks healthy, glowing and bright. I'm saving up for my 2nd jar as I've now run out but it's definitely worth the wait. I cannot recommend this enough."
So what are you waiting for? Nab yours now!
