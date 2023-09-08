Stop Scrolling. This Elemis Deal Is Too Good to Pass Up

Need more convincing? Check out these rave product reviews:

Elemis Pro-Collagen Rose Cleansing Balm Reviews

"I received a travel size pro-collagen rose cleanser in a goody bag once and I love it," shares a review on the Elemis site. "It's such an effective cleanser. The balm is smooth and melts into an oil on the skin. When I add water, it becomes a milky emulsion and washes off easily with or without a cleansing cloth. It leaves my face feeling clean and smooth, without feeling dried out. I love the rose scent. It's not overpowering, it's a lovely scent to end the day with."

Another Elemis shopper adds: "In my 50 years, I have bought and used a variety of different cleansers & by far this is the best one! I have peri-menopausal skin and found that I have developed an increased sensitivity to a lot of facial products. I love the feel of this product, its versatility and the beautiful smell of rose! I use a dab on a cotton pad to remove my eye makeup as well. Works a treat! It leaves my skin feeling soft, hydrated and clean, not dry or irritated. Highly recommend for hormonally sensitive skin!"

Pro-Collagen Rose Marine Cream Reviews

"Beautiful refreshing marine cream rosé gorgeous smell. Wish I could have it in a body lotion," gushes one Elemis reviewer. "I instantly fell in love with the Rose Marine Cream! It leaves my skin feeling so plump and hydrated all day. I adore the scent and it sooths my sensitive and dry skin. Definitely a must for dry skin," asserts another satisfied shopper.

One other beauty babe says: "I sampled this at a day spa then purchased as I loved the smell and feel. I don't normally go for rose as I'm not keen on the smell but this is really subtle. The cream is so silky soft, absorbs well and has definitely made a difference to my skin. I love it - I want to focus on fine lines and it does just that: my skin looks healthy, glowing and bright. I'm saving up for my 2nd jar as I've now run out but it's definitely worth the wait. I cannot recommend this enough."

