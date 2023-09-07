Bethany Joy Lenz Details How She Escaped a Cult and Found Herself

Watch : One Tree Hill's Bethany Joy Lenz Reveals She Was in a Cult

Having spent nine seasons as Haley Scott in the coming-of-age drama series One Tree Hill and another two years recounting her time on the CW hit, Bethany Joy Lenz knows the importance of good content.

"I love stories," she explained in an exclusive interview with E! News' Francesca Amiker, sharing her methods for crafting music like her latest single "Strawberries" or Modern Vintage Life, her broadsheet newspaper for women. "It comes out in that, in multiple ways, whether it's something that's I'm going through and feels like I want to share it or whether it's just a story that I empathize with and want to tell or I hear and feel like that is a story that should be told. What's the best format for it? Is that a script? Is that a book? Is that a short story? Is it a poem? Is it a song?"

Is it a memoir? Because that was the idea the 42-year-old was tooling around with even before she let casually slip during an episode of Drama Queens that she had spent ten years in a unnamed cult.

While Lenz was initially "terrified" to publicly open up about her involvement in the sect, she's now ready to detail the experience in length on her own terms.