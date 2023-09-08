The Surprising Ways the Royal Family Has Changed Since Queen Elizabeth II's Death

Watch : Prince Louis & Royal Kids Steal the Show at King Charles' Parade

Despite having a grand ring to it, Accession Day can't help but be a solemn occasion for the person who ascended.

Queen Elizabeth II used to spend it privately at Sandringham, the royal residence where her father King George VI died in 1952, rendering his 25-year-old daughter the reigning monarch as soon as he'd drawn his last breath.

And so King Charles III will spend Sept. 8 at Balmoral in Scotland, where his mother's historic seven-decade reign ended one year ago, automatically triggering the beginning of his.

"In marking the first anniversary of Her late Majesty's death and my Accession, we recall with great affection her long life, devoted service and all she meant to so many of us," Charles said in a statement. "I am deeply grateful, too, for the love and support that has been shown to my wife and myself during this year as we do our utmost to be of service to you all."

But, per tradition, he and his wife, Queen Camilla, will otherwise not be heard from as events to honor the late queen carry on around the United Kingdom.