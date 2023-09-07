Sophia Bush Wears Dress From Grant Hughes Wedding Reception to Beyoncé Concert

Watch : Sophia Bush Divorcing Husband Grant Hughes: New Details

We're crazy in love with Sophia Bush's latest look.

One month after the One Tree Hill star and husband Grant Hughes split after 13 months of marriage, Sophia found a way to repurpose her wedding reception dress. The 41-year-old wore the same sparkly silver fit to Beyoncé's Renaissance Tour birthday show at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles on Sept. 4. In a post shared to X (formerly known as Twitter), Sophia is seen in a snap smiling at Beyoncé's show side-by-side with a pic from her reception.

Alongside the post shared on Sept. 4, the user captioned the pictures, "Sophia bush wearing the dress she wore to her wedding reception to see beyonce after splitting up with her husband," adding crying emojis.

Sophia herself took to social media to get in formation for a look into her night out. In one picture, the Chicago P.D. alum donned a cowgirl hat while she stared into the camera while a second black-and-white photo saw Sophia pose with friends. A third snap showcased the Work in Progress podcast host holding up a half eaten chicken tender.