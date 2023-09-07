Sophia Bush Wears Dress From Grant Hughes Wedding Reception to Beyoncé Concert

Sophia Bush repurposed the dress from her wedding reception with Grant Hughes for a Beyoncé concert one month after the couple broke up.

We're crazy in love with Sophia Bush's latest look.

One month after the One Tree Hill star and husband Grant Hughes split after 13 months of marriage, Sophia found a way to repurpose her wedding reception dress. The 41-year-old wore the same sparkly silver fit to Beyoncé's Renaissance Tour birthday show at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles on Sept. 4. In a post shared to X (formerly known as Twitter), Sophia is seen in a snap smiling at Beyoncé's show side-by-side with a pic from her reception.

Alongside the post shared on Sept. 4, the user captioned the pictures, "Sophia bush wearing the dress she wore to her wedding reception to see beyonce after splitting up with her husband," adding crying emojis.

Sophia herself took to social media to get in formation for a look into her night out. In one picture, the Chicago P.D. alum donned a cowgirl hat while she stared into the camera while a second black-and-white photo saw Sophia pose with friends. A third snap showcased the Work in Progress podcast host holding up a half eaten chicken tender.

 

She captioned the Sept. 6 Instagram post, "Speaking of @beyonce … the queen said 'wear silver' and we said ‘yes ma'am.'"

And fans absolutely loved dress-gate. One social media user wrote, "Our girl really took her wedding reception dress and repurposed it for the queen bey concert during her divorce and looked LIKE THAT. Sophia, you continue to be absolute goals." Meanwhile another wrote, "But Brooke Davis said "Clothes Over Bros."

Rounding out the cheeky comments, a third user added, "Repurposing/redressing a dress you have and not buying a new one. Queen."

 

Alan Chapman/Dave Benett/Getty Images

Sophia and Grant first sparked romance rumors in May 2020, despite meeting more than 10 years ago during a New Year's trip to Nicaragua.

"We became fast friends," Sophia recalled to Vogue in 2022, "but only saw each other a few times a year because both of us were traveling all of the time for work." 

Fast forward to the pandemic, and the former couple got closer before announcing their engagement in 2021.

"So, it turns out that being your favorite person's favorite person is the actual best feeling on planet Earth," Sophia wrote on Instagram at the time, adding "#YES."

A year later, Sophia and Grant tied the knot in his home state of Oklahoma, with the actress filing for divorce a little over a month after their first wedding anniversary. 

But nonetheless, Sophia found a reason to upgrade her ensemble for Queen Bey. And to see other celebrities who headed out to Bey's tour, keep scrolling...

 

