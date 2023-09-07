Miley Cyrus Details Anxiety Attacks After Filming Black Mirror During Malibu Fires

Watch : Miley Cyrus Reflects on Malibu Home With Liam Hemsworth

For Miley Cyrus, this Black Mirror episode hit a little too close to home.

The 30-year-old recently opened up about filming the "Rachel, Jack and Ashley Too" episode of the Netflix anthology series' fifth season, revealing that at the same time she was filming in South Africa, her and then-husband Liam Hemsworth's Malibu home was destroyed in the 2019 Woolsey Fire that burned through California.

"I was filming Black Mirror and while I was there the fires happened in Malibu," Miley explained in a Sept. 5 video as part of her "Used to be Young" TikTok series. "I was in South Africa but it was taking place in Malibu, so it was just a real trip. Probably two or three years later after this happened, I didn't understand, but I would have this anxiety attack with a vision attached that I would be strapped down to a gurney."

But as she later realized, the visions called back to her Black Mirror episode, during which her pop star character, in a traumatic scene, is forcefully tied down to a medical bed.

"So I would have these dreams anytime I would go to perform," she continued, "and I thought that was just an anxious vision that made no sense, but actually as my house was burning down I was strapped to a gurney, with my hands locked in handcuffs, strapped to a bed."