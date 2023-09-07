Miley Cyrus Details Anxiety Attacks After Filming Black Mirror During Malibu Fires

For Miley Cyrus, this Black Mirror episode hit a little too close to home.
The 30-year-old recently opened up about filming the "Rachel, Jack and Ashley Too" episode of the Netflix anthology series' fifth season, revealing that at the same time she was filming in South Africa, her and then-husband Liam Hemsworth's Malibu home was destroyed in the 2019 Woolsey Fire that burned through California.
"I was filming Black Mirror and while I was there the fires happened in Malibu," Miley explained in a Sept. 5 video as part of her "Used to be Young" TikTok series. "I was in South Africa but it was taking place in Malibu, so it was just a real trip. Probably two or three years later after this happened, I didn't understand, but I would have this anxiety attack with a vision attached that I would be strapped down to a gurney."
But as she later realized, the visions called back to her Black Mirror episode, during which her pop star character, in a traumatic scene, is forcefully tied down to a medical bed.
"So I would have these dreams anytime I would go to perform," she continued, "and I thought that was just an anxious vision that made no sense, but actually as my house was burning down I was strapped to a gurney, with my hands locked in handcuffs, strapped to a bed."
In the TikTok, Miley showed a clip from the episode featuring a performance from her character, noting exactly when she shot the scene. "Found out that my house had burned to the ground, this was the next day," she said, before adding sarcastically, "the show must go on."
In a subsequent TikTok, the "Flowers" singer reflected on the many times in which she put her work before her personal life—including taking to the stage in Glastonbury in 2019 the same day she decided she could no longer stay in her relationship with Liam.
"Every bit of trauma in my life, when my grandfather who I was really close with died when I was on set, I finished the scene and dealt with that later" Miley explained in the Sept. 6 post. "In Black Mirror, when the house is burning down, I finished my work, and I dealt with it later. On Glastonbury, when that happened, I finished and dealt with it later."
But now, Miley—who split from Liam after 8 months of marriage and 10 years of dating on and off—is ready to make herself her top priority.
"So that was another moment where the work, the performance, the character came first," the Hannah Montana alum said of Glastonbury, specifically. "I guess that's why it's now so important to me for that not to be the case. The human comes first."