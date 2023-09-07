Teen Mom's Maci Bookout Shares How Ryan Edwards' Overdose Impacted Their Son Bentley

Watch : Maci Bookout Explains How Ex Ryan Edwards Impacts Her Life

Teen Mom star Maci Bookout tearfully recalled how Ryan Edwards' overdose earlier this year affected their teenage son Bentley.

In April, the reality star's ex was found "unconscious and unresponsive" in the driver's seat of his truck, while two bags containing a "crystal type substance" and "what appeared to be a blue powder," were found in his possession, an arrest affidavit cited by multiple outlets stated. He was given Narcan and transported to a hospital, per reports. Upon his release, he was arrested and charged with DUI and simple possession, and for violating the terms of his probation.

Now, Maci is reflecting on that moment in time.

"When I found out that Ryan had overdosed, that's truly the first time I was genuinely scared. Having to have that conversation with Bentley and just seeing that," Maci said about the 14-year-old on the Sept. 6 episode of Teen Mom: The Next Chapter, getting emotional. "I know how I felt hearing it, but Ryan's not my dad."