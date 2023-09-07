Love Is Blind Season 5 Trailer Previews Bald Heads and Broken Engagements: Meet the New Cast

Watch : How Love Is Blind Star Amber Pike Is SHADING the Show

Oh my pod, Love Is Blind's newest season is going to be one wild ride.

Netflix released the trailer for the dating reality series' upcoming fifth season Sept. 7 introducing fans to the 28 new singles hoping to find their soulmate without ever seeing what they look like. But as the first look teases, despite looking for true love in an unconditional way, many of the castmates are still hung up on past insecurities.

Looking back at her previous dating history, Johnie admits, "My past sounds like 8,000 walking red flags," while another contestant, Izzy, is concerned about a physical attribute that may be a turn-off to the ladies: his "bald-ass head."

But despite her hesitancy, the preview shows Johnie falling for someone in the pods as she's seen telling her faceless suitor in privacy, "I'm always going to think about you for the rest of my life."

Many of the other singles seemingly find love as well, as the trailer indicates several engagements and weddings stemming from the pods. "I have never felt this kind of love," one female hopeful says in a voiceover before one of the men says confidently, "I'm glad I made the decision that I made."