Love Is Blind Season 5 Trailer Previews Bald Heads and Broken Engagements: Meet the New Cast

Love Is Blind's season five trailer teases engagements, wedding drama and major insecurities from the 28 new singles looking for love without ever seeing the person they fall for.

Oh my pod, Love Is Blind's newest season is going to be one wild ride.

Netflix released the trailer for the dating reality series' upcoming fifth season Sept. 7 introducing fans to the 28 new singles hoping to find their soulmate without ever seeing what they look like. But as the first look teases, despite looking for true love in an unconditional way, many of the castmates are still hung up on past insecurities.

Looking back at her previous dating history, Johnie admits, "My past sounds like 8,000 walking red flags," while another contestant, Izzy, is concerned about a physical attribute that may be a turn-off to the ladies: his "bald-ass head."

But despite her hesitancy, the preview shows Johnie falling for someone in the pods as she's seen telling her faceless suitor in privacy, "I'm always going to think about you for the rest of my life."

Many of the other singles seemingly find love as well, as the trailer indicates several engagements and weddings stemming from the pods. "I have never felt this kind of love," one female hopeful says in a voiceover before one of the men says confidently, "I'm glad I made the decision that I made."

However, just like in the previous installments, it sounds like not every engaged pair will make it down the aisle. "When you love somebody, you don't just leave without telling them anything," one man laments, while female participant notes, "No matter what, you fight for each other."

Set in Houston, Netflix promises season five will be just as much about self-love as it is about finding a life partner.

"As the experiment continues to expand, each participant's individual journey, emotional growth, and ability to embrace a new approach to dating is key—whether they find love outwardly or within," the streamer announced Sept. 7. "In the most shocking season yet, the singles face new challenges, unexpected twists, and surprising turns that will test their personal resolve, and the strength of their connections, more than ever before."

And even if the couples form a bond stronger than sight, can their new relationships survive in the real world under the pressures of friends, family and financial responsibilities? Check out the dramatic trailer above for a preview.

Keep reading to meet all 28 of Love Is Blind's season five singles. The new season premieres Sept. 22 on Netflix.

Monty Brinton/Netflix
Aaliyah

29, ICU Travel Nurse

Monty Brinton/Netflix
Conor

31, Geoscientist

Monty Brinton/Netflix
Renee

32, Veterinarian

Monty Brinton/Netflix
Jared "JP"

32, Firefighter

Monty Brinton/Netflix
Efrain

27, Software Sales

Monty Brinton/Netflix
Ernesto

32, Supply Chain Manager, Oil and Gas

Monty Brinton/Netflix
Maris

30, HR Specialist

Monty Brinton/Netflix
Chris

28, Project Manager for Commercial and Retail Development

Monty Brinton/Netflix
Estefania

30, Teacher/Dancer

Monty Brinton/Netflix
Josh

32, Sales Rep

Monty Brinton/Netflix
Jarred

34, University Director

Monty Brinton/Netflix
Uche

34, Lawyer / Entrepreneur

Monty Brinton/Netflix
Enoch

27, Financial Advisor

Monty Brinton/Netflix
Stacy

34, Director of Operations

Monty Brinton/Netflix
Paige

32, Stylist

Monty Brinton/Netflix
Linda

32, Talent Acquisition Recruiter

Monty Brinton/Netflix
Mayra

25, Minister

Monty Brinton/Netflix
Shondra

32, Flight Attendant

Monty Brinton/Netflix
Miriam

32, Scientist

Monty Brinton/Netflix
Lydia

32, Geologist

Monty Brinton/Netflix
Taylor

26, Teacher

Monty Brinton/Netflix
Justice

28, Personal Trainer

Monty Brinton/Netflix
Erica

27, Marketing Manager

Monty Brinton/Netflix
Johnie

32, Lawyer

Monty Brinton/Netflix
Carter

30, Construction

Monty Brinton/Netflix
Izzy

31, Sales

Monty Brinton/Netflix
Milton

25, Petroleum Engineer

Monty Brinton/Netflix
Robert

30, Special Education Teacher

