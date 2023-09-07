Love Is Blind Season 5 Trailer Previews Bald Heads and Broken Engagements: Meet the New Cast

Oh my pod, Love Is Blind's newest season is going to be one wild ride.
Netflix released the trailer for the dating reality series' upcoming fifth season Sept. 7 introducing fans to the 28 new singles hoping to find their soulmate without ever seeing what they look like. But as the first look teases, despite looking for true love in an unconditional way, many of the castmates are still hung up on past insecurities.
Looking back at her previous dating history, Johnie admits, "My past sounds like 8,000 walking red flags," while another contestant, Izzy, is concerned about a physical attribute that may be a turn-off to the ladies: his "bald-ass head."
But despite her hesitancy, the preview shows Johnie falling for someone in the pods as she's seen telling her faceless suitor in privacy, "I'm always going to think about you for the rest of my life."
Many of the other singles seemingly find love as well, as the trailer indicates several engagements and weddings stemming from the pods. "I have never felt this kind of love," one female hopeful says in a voiceover before one of the men says confidently, "I'm glad I made the decision that I made."
However, just like in the previous installments, it sounds like not every engaged pair will make it down the aisle. "When you love somebody, you don't just leave without telling them anything," one man laments, while female participant notes, "No matter what, you fight for each other."
Set in Houston, Netflix promises season five will be just as much about self-love as it is about finding a life partner.
"As the experiment continues to expand, each participant's individual journey, emotional growth, and ability to embrace a new approach to dating is key—whether they find love outwardly or within," the streamer announced Sept. 7. "In the most shocking season yet, the singles face new challenges, unexpected twists, and surprising turns that will test their personal resolve, and the strength of their connections, more than ever before."
And even if the couples form a bond stronger than sight, can their new relationships survive in the real world under the pressures of friends, family and financial responsibilities? Check out the dramatic trailer above for a preview.
Keep reading to meet all 28 of Love Is Blind's season five singles. The new season premieres Sept. 22 on Netflix.