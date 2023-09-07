Danny Masterson Sentenced to 30 Years to Life in Prison in Rape Case

Watch : That '70s Show Alum Danny Masterson Found Guilty of Rape

Danny Masterson will serve time behind bars in connection to his rape conviction.

Three months after a jury found the That '70s Show alum guilty of two counts of rape, a Los Angeles Superior Court Judge has sentenced the 47-year-old to 30 years to life in prison, according to NBC News.

In May, Masterson—who was arrested and charged on three counts of forcible rape in 2020—was found guilty of raping two women between 2001 and 2003 at his Hollywood Hills home, with the jury unable to reach a verdict on a third count alleging he raped a former girlfriend, per NBC News.

Prosecutors alleged that Masterson sexually assaulted three women—who they said The Ranch actor met through the Church of Scientology—at his Hollywood Hills home in separate incidents. The verdict came six months after a mistrial was declared in Masterson's case, in which the jury was unable to reach unanimous decisions on the three rape charges.

His new trial began earlier this year, in which his three accusers, identified as Jane Doe #1, Jane Doe #2 and Jane Doe #3, each gave emotional testimonies, according to the Associated Press.