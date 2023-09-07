The 2023 CMA Awards Nominations Are Finally Here: See the List

Before Luke Bryan and Peyton Manning host the 2023 CMA Awards later this year, the Country Music Association announced the list of nominees, including Lainey Wilson, Jelly Roll, Luke Combs and HARDY.

Get ready to party in Nashville because it's almost time for the 2023 CMA Awards.

The Country Music Association announced this year's nominees on Sept. 7, and leading the list is Lainey Wilson with nine nods followed by Jelly Roll with five. Luke Combs and HARDY trail closely behind with four nominations, and Jordan Davis, Ashley McBrydeChris Stapleton and Morgan Wallen each have three.

And while there are some returning nominees—including Carrie Underwood, Miranda Lambert, Lady A and Kelsea Ballerini—there are also several artists who are up for their very first CMA Award, such as Jelly Roll, The War and TreatyRenee Blair and Hunter Phelps. Tracy Chapman is also a first-time nominee for her Grammy-winning song "Fast Car," which was initially released in 1988 and covered by Combs earlier this year.

Hosted by Luke Bryan and Peyton Manning, the 57th annual CMA Awards will air live Nov. 8 starting at 8 p.m. EST on ABC. 

To see the list of nominees, keep reading.

Entertainer of the Year

Luke Combs 
Chris Stapleton 
Carrie Underwood 
Morgan Wallen 
Lainey Wilson 

Female Vocalist of the Year

Kelsea Ballerini 
Miranda Lambert 
Ashley McBryde 
Carly Pearce 
Lainey Wilson 

Male Vocalist of the Year

Luke Combs 
Jelly Roll 
Cody Johnson 
Chris Stapleton 
Morgan Wallen 

Vocal Group of the Year

Lady A 
Little Big Town 
Midland 
Old Dominion 
Zac Brown Band 

Vocal Duo of the Year 

Brooks & Dunn 
Brothers Osborne 
Dan + Shay  
Maddie & Tae  
The War And Treaty 

New Artist of the Year 

Zach Bryan  
Jelly Roll  
Parker McCollum 
Megan Moroney 
Hailey Whitters 

Album of the Year (Award goes to Artist, Producers and Mix Engineers)

Ashley McBryde Presents: Lindeville, Ashley McBryde, John Osborne, John Peets, Gena Johnson
Bell Bottom Country, Lainey Wilson, Jay Joyce, Jason Hall
Gettin' Old, Luke Combs Chip Matthews, Jonathan Singleton, Michael H. Brauer, Jim Cooley,
One Thing At A Time, Morgan Wallen, Jacob Durrett, Charlie Handsome, Joey Moi, Cameron Montgomery, Josh Ditty, Eivind Nordland 
Rolling Up the Welcome Mat, Kelsea Ballerini, Alysa Vanderheym, Dan Grech-Marguerat

Single of the Year (Award goes to Artist, Producers and Mix Engineers)

"Fast Car," Luke Combs, Chip Matthews, Jonathan Singleton 
"Heart Like A Truck," Lainey Wilson, Jay Joyce, Jason Hall
"Need A Favor," Jelly Roll, Austin Nivarel, Jeff Braun 
"Next Thing You Know," Jordan Davis, Paul DiGiovanni, Jim Cooley 
"wait in the truck," HARDY (feat. Lainey Wilson), Joey Moi, Jordan Schmidt, Derek Wells  

Song of the Year (Award goes to Artist, Producers and Mix Engineers)

"Fast Car," Tracy Chapman 
"Heart Like A Truck," Trannie Anderson, Dallas Wilson, Lainey Wilson 
"Next Thing You Know," Jordan Davis, Greylan James, Chase McGill, Josh Osborne 
"Tennessee Orange," David Fanning, Paul Jenkins, Megan Moroney, Ben Williams 
"wait in the truck," Renee Blair, Michael Hardy, Hunter Phelps, Jordan Schmidt 

Music Video of the Year 

"Light On In The Kitchen," Ashley McBryde & director Reid Long 
"Memory Lane," Old Dominion & directors Mason Allen, Nicki Fletcher 
"Need A Favor," Jelly Roll & director Patrick Tohill 
"Next Thing You Know," Jordan Davis & director Running Bear 
"wait in the truck," HARDY (feat. Lainey Wilson) & director Justin Clough 

Musician of the Year

Jenee Fleenor 
Paul Franklin 
Rob McNelley 
Derek Wells 
Charlie Worsham 

Musical Event of the Year (Award goes to Artists and Producers)

"Save Me," Jelly Roll (with Lainey Wilson), Zach Crowell, David Ray Stevens 
"She Had Me At Heads Carolina (Remix)," Cole Swindell & Jo Dee Messina, Zach Crowell 
"Thank God," Kane Brown (with Katelyn Brown), Dann Huff 
"wait in the truck," HARDY (feat. Lainey Wilson), Joey Moi, Jordan Schmidt, Derek Wells 
"We Don't Fight Anymore," Carly Pearce (featuring Chris Stapleton, Shane McAnally, Josh Osborne 

