The 2023 CMA Awards Nominations Are Finally Here: See the List

Get ready to party in Nashville because it's almost time for the 2023 CMA Awards.
The Country Music Association announced this year's nominees on Sept. 7, and leading the list is Lainey Wilson with nine nods followed by Jelly Roll with five. Luke Combs and HARDY trail closely behind with four nominations, and Jordan Davis, Ashley McBryde, Chris Stapleton and Morgan Wallen each have three.
And while there are some returning nominees—including Carrie Underwood, Miranda Lambert, Lady A and Kelsea Ballerini—there are also several artists who are up for their very first CMA Award, such as Jelly Roll, The War and Treaty, Renee Blair and Hunter Phelps. Tracy Chapman is also a first-time nominee for her Grammy-winning song "Fast Car," which was initially released in 1988 and covered by Combs earlier this year.
Hosted by Luke Bryan and Peyton Manning, the 57th annual CMA Awards will air live Nov. 8 starting at 8 p.m. EST on ABC.
To see the list of nominees, keep reading.
Entertainer of the Year
Luke Combs
Chris Stapleton
Carrie Underwood
Morgan Wallen
Lainey Wilson
Female Vocalist of the Year
Kelsea Ballerini
Miranda Lambert
Ashley McBryde
Carly Pearce
Lainey Wilson
Male Vocalist of the Year
Luke Combs
Jelly Roll
Cody Johnson
Chris Stapleton
Morgan Wallen
Vocal Group of the Year
Lady A
Little Big Town
Midland
Old Dominion
Zac Brown Band
Vocal Duo of the Year
Brooks & Dunn
Brothers Osborne
Dan + Shay
Maddie & Tae
The War And Treaty
New Artist of the Year
Zach Bryan
Jelly Roll
Parker McCollum
Megan Moroney
Hailey Whitters
Album of the Year (Award goes to Artist, Producers and Mix Engineers)
Ashley McBryde Presents: Lindeville, Ashley McBryde, John Osborne, John Peets, Gena Johnson
Bell Bottom Country, Lainey Wilson, Jay Joyce, Jason Hall
Gettin' Old, Luke Combs Chip Matthews, Jonathan Singleton, Michael H. Brauer, Jim Cooley,
One Thing At A Time, Morgan Wallen, Jacob Durrett, Charlie Handsome, Joey Moi, Cameron Montgomery, Josh Ditty, Eivind Nordland
Rolling Up the Welcome Mat, Kelsea Ballerini, Alysa Vanderheym, Dan Grech-Marguerat
Single of the Year (Award goes to Artist, Producers and Mix Engineers)
"Fast Car," Luke Combs, Chip Matthews, Jonathan Singleton
"Heart Like A Truck," Lainey Wilson, Jay Joyce, Jason Hall
"Need A Favor," Jelly Roll, Austin Nivarel, Jeff Braun
"Next Thing You Know," Jordan Davis, Paul DiGiovanni, Jim Cooley
"wait in the truck," HARDY (feat. Lainey Wilson), Joey Moi, Jordan Schmidt, Derek Wells
Song of the Year (Award goes to Artist, Producers and Mix Engineers)
"Fast Car," Tracy Chapman
"Heart Like A Truck," Trannie Anderson, Dallas Wilson, Lainey Wilson
"Next Thing You Know," Jordan Davis, Greylan James, Chase McGill, Josh Osborne
"Tennessee Orange," David Fanning, Paul Jenkins, Megan Moroney, Ben Williams
"wait in the truck," Renee Blair, Michael Hardy, Hunter Phelps, Jordan Schmidt
Music Video of the Year
"Light On In The Kitchen," Ashley McBryde & director Reid Long
"Memory Lane," Old Dominion & directors Mason Allen, Nicki Fletcher
"Need A Favor," Jelly Roll & director Patrick Tohill
"Next Thing You Know," Jordan Davis & director Running Bear
"wait in the truck," HARDY (feat. Lainey Wilson) & director Justin Clough
Musician of the Year
Jenee Fleenor
Paul Franklin
Rob McNelley
Derek Wells
Charlie Worsham
Musical Event of the Year (Award goes to Artists and Producers)
"Save Me," Jelly Roll (with Lainey Wilson), Zach Crowell, David Ray Stevens
"She Had Me At Heads Carolina (Remix)," Cole Swindell & Jo Dee Messina, Zach Crowell
"Thank God," Kane Brown (with Katelyn Brown), Dann Huff
"wait in the truck," HARDY (feat. Lainey Wilson), Joey Moi, Jordan Schmidt, Derek Wells
"We Don't Fight Anymore," Carly Pearce (featuring Chris Stapleton, Shane McAnally, Josh Osborne