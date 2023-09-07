The 2023 CMA Awards Nominations Are Finally Here: See the List

Watch : CMA Awards 2022: BEST Red Carpet Fashion

Get ready to party in Nashville because it's almost time for the 2023 CMA Awards.

The Country Music Association announced this year's nominees on Sept. 7, and leading the list is Lainey Wilson with nine nods followed by Jelly Roll with five. Luke Combs and HARDY trail closely behind with four nominations, and Jordan Davis, Ashley McBryde, Chris Stapleton and Morgan Wallen each have three.

And while there are some returning nominees—including Carrie Underwood, Miranda Lambert, Lady A and Kelsea Ballerini—there are also several artists who are up for their very first CMA Award, such as Jelly Roll, The War and Treaty, Renee Blair and Hunter Phelps. Tracy Chapman is also a first-time nominee for her Grammy-winning song "Fast Car," which was initially released in 1988 and covered by Combs earlier this year.

Hosted by Luke Bryan and Peyton Manning, the 57th annual CMA Awards will air live Nov. 8 starting at 8 p.m. EST on ABC.

To see the list of nominees, keep reading.