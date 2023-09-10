Here’s Why Everyone Loves Candier Candles — And Why You Will, Too

The brands featured in this article are partners of NBCUniversal Checkout. E! make a commission on your purchase. Prices are accurate as of publish time. Items are sold by retailer, not E!.
When you think of the perfect candle, what do you imagine? Probably a candle that smells as good as it looks, lasts as long as you need it to, and offers words of encouragement or empathy. Ideally, it's affordable too.
You might not realize that you've been dreaming of a Candier Candle from Ryan Porter. What you also might not know is that Candier candles are much more than just playful decor.
Each one is hand-poured in the US, and made with "100% natural" soy wax that's fragranced exclusively with essential oils — and, in the brand's own words, "no gross goop."
Per Candier, their entire line is carbon neutral, and made without carcinogens, parabens, or phthalates. But you know what their candles do have? A 60-hour burn time.
Combine that with the brand's cheeky names and signature flair (think sprinkles, rosettes, and more), and you've got a recipe for the perfect candle.
Whether you're looking for a housewarming gift, planning ahead for a gift exchange, or just looking to treat yourself, Candier candles are the way to do it.
Oh, and priced at $34 at the most, they'll do everything but break the bank.
Candier You're Doing Great Candle
Sometimes, it can be exhausting to be an adult. Like, when we do things that are hard, where are our medals? This candle is a reward you can give yourself. Or someone else who could use one.
Candier Namaste Candle
Speaking of adulting being hard: Some days are meant for doing things, and others are for calling out sick and cuddling up in front of your favorite TV show all day. This candle understands that.
Candier The Final Rose Candle
Know someone getting married? Does she perhaps also love a popular dating show on a major network? This candle is a wink at both of those things.
Candier I See It, I Like It Candle
If there were a candle that were the physical representation of the painting nails emoji, it would be this one.
Candier Donut Worry Candle
When you need extra-sweet words of encouragement, this sprinkles donut candle is there for you.
Candier Congrats Candle
There's always a reason to celebrate! Stock up on a few of these so you always have a gift for when you need it.
Candier Hot Cocoa Candle
Imagine this: The temperature has cooled off, you're cozying up in front of a TV fireplace, and instead of upsetting your stomach with real hot cocoa, you're enjoying its other benefits just from a cozy candle. I feel more relaxed already.
Candier Moms Candle
This candle says what mist people know, but probably don't say often enough: We have moms to thank for running the world.
Candier Birthday Cake Candle
You can almost guarantee that your bestie will have cake and candles on their birthday. But a birthday cake candle? Well, that's a special treat.
Candier F This Candle
Look, the holiday season can be hard on everyone. If no one else understands that, know that this candle does.
