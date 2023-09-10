Here’s Why Everyone Loves Candier Candles — And Why You Will, Too

The brands featured in this article are partners of NBCUniversal Checkout. E! make a commission on your purchase. Prices are accurate as of publish time. Items are sold by retailer, not E!.

When you think of the perfect candle, what do you imagine? Probably a candle that smells as good as it looks, lasts as long as you need it to, and offers words of encouragement or empathy. Ideally, it's affordable too.

You might not realize that you've been dreaming of a Candier Candle from Ryan Porter. What you also might not know is that Candier candles are much more than just playful decor.

Each one is hand-poured in the US, and made with "100% natural" soy wax that's fragranced exclusively with essential oils — and, in the brand's own words, "no gross goop."

Per Candier, their entire line is carbon neutral, and made without carcinogens, parabens, or phthalates. But you know what their candles do have? A 60-hour burn time.

Combine that with the brand's cheeky names and signature flair (think sprinkles, rosettes, and more), and you've got a recipe for the perfect candle.

Whether you're looking for a housewarming gift, planning ahead for a gift exchange, or just looking to treat yourself, Candier candles are the way to do it.

Oh, and priced at $34 at the most, they'll do everything but break the bank.