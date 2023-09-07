Emily Ratajkowski Shares Advice on Divorcing Before 30 Amid Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas Breakup

Watch : Emily Ratajkowski Says She Would "LOVE TO" Date a Woman

Emily Ratajkowski is defining her "chic" outlook on breakups.

The Gone Girl alum—who split from Sebastian Bear-McClard in 2022 after four years of marriage—shared a positive message for fellow young women going through a divorce. Her words of advice come just one day after Joe Jonas, 34, filed papers to end his marriage to Sophie Turner, 27.

"So, it seems that a lot of young ladies are getting divorced before they turn 30," Emily said in a Sept. 6 TikTok. "And as someone who got married at 26, has been separated for a little over a year [at] 32, I have to tell you, I don't think there's anything better. Being in your 20s is the trenches."

In fact, for the supermodel, the grass is truly greener on the other side.

"There is nothing better than being in your 30s, still being hot, maybe having a little bit of your own money," Emily—who shares son Sylvester Apollo Bear, 2, with Sebastian—continued, "figuring out what you want to do with your life and having tried that married fantasy and realizing that it's maybe not all it's cracked up to be."