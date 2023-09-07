Emily Ratajkowski Shares Advice on Divorcing Before 30 Amid Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas Breakup

Emily Ratajkowski is defining her "chic" outlook on breakups.
The Gone Girl alum—who split from Sebastian Bear-McClard in 2022 after four years of marriage—shared a positive message for fellow young women going through a divorce. Her words of advice come just one day after Joe Jonas, 34, filed papers to end his marriage to Sophie Turner, 27.
"So, it seems that a lot of young ladies are getting divorced before they turn 30," Emily said in a Sept. 6 TikTok. "And as someone who got married at 26, has been separated for a little over a year [at] 32, I have to tell you, I don't think there's anything better. Being in your 20s is the trenches."
In fact, for the supermodel, the grass is truly greener on the other side.
"There is nothing better than being in your 30s, still being hot, maybe having a little bit of your own money," Emily—who shares son Sylvester Apollo Bear, 2, with Sebastian—continued, "figuring out what you want to do with your life and having tried that married fantasy and realizing that it's maybe not all it's cracked up to be."
As the I Feel Pretty actress noted, "You've got your whole life still ahead of you."
"So, for all those people who are stressed or feeling stressed about being divorced, it's good," she added. "Congratulations." Doubling down on her perspective, Emily also captioned her video, "Personally I think it's chic to be divorce by the age of 30."
Joe filed for divorce from the Game of Thrones alum on Sept. 5 after four years of marriage, according to court documents obtained by E! News. The Jonas Brothers singer—who shares daughter Willa, 3, and another daughter, 14 months, with Sophie—stated in the docs that "the marriage between the parties is irretrievably broken."
As for Emily, she opened up about embarking in a new chapter in her personal life nearly one year after her breakup.
"It feels beautiful, like I've awoken," she told the Los Angeles Times in April. "It's kind of like the archetype of Pygmalion, the classic story of the mannequin or statue coming alive. There's something that's been created in a man's perfect image, and then it takes on its own life."
And though she has been linked to Eric Andre, Pete Davidson and Harry Styles in the months following her split from Sebastian, the model revealed that she's "definitely still not thinking about guys."
"I'm working, I'm a single mom," Emily added. "I've been so busy that it's easy not to think about."