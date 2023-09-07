Bruce Springsteen Being Treated for Peptic Ulcer Disease

Watch : Stars Celebrate Bruce Springsteen

Bruce Springsteen is taking a temporary step back from the stage.

The singer, 73, recently announced that he and his E Street Band have postponed the rest of their September shows as he receives medical care.

"Mr. Springsteen is being treated for symptoms of peptic ulcer disease," a statement posted to his Instagram account Sept. 6 read, "and the decision of his medical advisors is that he should postpone the remainder of his September shows."

(According to Mayo Clinic, "Peptic ulcers are open sores that develop on the inside lining of your stomach and the upper portion of your small intestine," with the most common symptom being stomach pain).

In his message to his followers, Springsteen expressed how he appreciates the love from his fans as he focuses on his health.

"Over here on E Street, we're heartbroken to have to postpone these shows," he stated. "First, apologies to our fabulous Philly fans who we missed a few weeks ago. We'll be back to pick these shows up and then some. Thank you for your understanding and support."