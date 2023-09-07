Where Al Pacino and Noor Alfallah Stand After She Files for Physical Custody of Their 3-Month-Old Baby

Did Al Pacino and girlfriend Noor Alfallah call it quits? Not so fast...
Three months after the couple welcomed their first child together, Noor has filed for full physical custody of their son Roman Pacino, multiple outlets report.
According to Entertainment Tonight, citing court documents, Noor asked for the Oscar winner to have "reasonable visitation" with their baby and requested that they share joint legal custody of him.
Despite the filing, however, a rep for the Godfather actor confirmed to E! News that Al, 83, and Noor, 29, are in fact still an item, sharing that they "have successfully worked together and have mutually reached agreements" regarding Roman.
As for why Noor decided to file the court docs, Al's rep told ET, "That is a question for Noor."
Noor has yet to comment publicly on the family matter.
Al and Noor, a film and TV producer, first sparked romance rumors in April 2022 after they were photographed leaving dinner together in Southern California.
Just over a year later, Al's rep confirmed to E! News that Noor was pregnant with their first child.
When baby Roman arrived in June, he joined Al's three older kids in the Pacino family, including Julie, 33—who Al shares with ex Jan Tarrant—as well as 22-year-old twins Anton and Olivia—who he co-parents with ex Beverly D'Angelo.
Last month, Noor shared an adorable photo of the couple's baby boy on Instagram.
"My whole heart and the greatest blessing in my life," she captioned the Aug. 26 post. "Roman."
And Noor received a lot of love in the comments from friends and celebs, including Kathy Hilton who wrote, "so happy for you Noor."