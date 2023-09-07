Where Al Pacino and Noor Alfallah Stand After She Files for Physical Custody of Their 3-Month-Old Baby

Watch : Al Pacino Expecting Baby With Girlfriend Noor Alfallah

Did Al Pacino and girlfriend Noor Alfallah call it quits? Not so fast...

Three months after the couple welcomed their first child together, Noor has filed for full physical custody of their son Roman Pacino, multiple outlets report.

According to Entertainment Tonight, citing court documents, Noor asked for the Oscar winner to have "reasonable visitation" with their baby and requested that they share joint legal custody of him.

Despite the filing, however, a rep for the Godfather actor confirmed to E! News that Al, 83, and Noor, 29, are in fact still an item, sharing that they "have successfully worked together and have mutually reached agreements" regarding Roman.

As for why Noor decided to file the court docs, Al's rep told ET, "That is a question for Noor."

Noor has yet to comment publicly on the family matter.

Al and Noor, a film and TV producer, first sparked romance rumors in April 2022 after they were photographed leaving dinner together in Southern California.